Whoa, Did Biden Admit Elections Have Been Stolen?

By Matt Margolis Aug 28, 2022 9:21 PM ET
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

For nearly two years now, the left has insisted that elections are safe and secure. Anyone who even suggested otherwise was a dangerous election denier—a threat to democracy! If you said the 2020 election was stolen or rigged, then you might have found yourself banned from social media.

So, why did Joe Biden say, during a rally Thursday, that Democrats have a plan to make sure no one ever steals an election “again”?

“If we elect two more senators, we keep the House and Democrats, we’re going to get a lot of unfinished business we’re going to get done. Folks, look, we’ll codify Roe v. Wade. We’ll ban, we’ll ban assault weapons. We’ll protect Social Security and Medicare. We’ll pass universal pre-K. We’ll restore the Childcare Tax Credit. We’ll protect voting rights. We’ll pass election reform and make sure no one, no one, ever has the opportunity to steal an election again,” Biden told the crowd.

Well, that’s interesting. I wonder which election he was talking about because everyone on the left has insisted that our elections are the most secure in history… well, you know, except for the ones they lose

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
