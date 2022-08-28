Whoa, Did Biden Admit Elections Have Been Stolen?

For nearly two years now, the left has insisted that elections are safe and secure. Anyone who even suggested otherwise was a dangerous election denier—a threat to democracy! If you said the 2020 election was stolen or rigged, then you might have found yourself banned from social media.

So, why did Joe Biden say, during a rally Thursday, that Democrats have a plan to make sure no one ever steals an election “again”?

“If we elect two more senators, we keep the House and Democrats, we’re going to get a lot of unfinished business we’re going to get done. Folks, look, we’ll codify Roe v. Wade. We’ll ban, we’ll ban assault weapons. We’ll protect Social Security and Medicare. We’ll pass universal pre-K. We’ll restore the Childcare Tax Credit. We’ll protect voting rights. We’ll pass election reform and make sure no one, no one, ever has the opportunity to steal an election again,” Biden told the crowd.

WATCH: Biden says if Democrats control Congress after the midterms, "We'll ban assault weapons!" pic.twitter.com/ITbYNaXSvR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2022

Well, that’s interesting. I wonder which election he was talking about because everyone on the left has insisted that our elections are the most secure in history… well, you know, except for the ones they lose