The Trouble With Trudeau

It is no secret that Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is a believer in and advocate for totalitarian forms of government. We recall his gushing eulogy for Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and his candid admiration for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) with its facility for “turning on a dime” in making and executing policy.

The fact that Miami has over the years become a haven for Cuban escapees and boat people and that Vancouver welcomes a steady stream of Chinese immigrants, who approximate 20% of the municipal census (as of 2019) and rising steeply like the city’s towering skyline where Chinese billionaires park their money, must mean something — more precisely, it must mean that Trudeau is grossly mistaken or even rather daft in his political loyalties, convictions, and affiliations.

As a graduate of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Young Global Leaders Programme and a disciple of its founder Klaus Schwab, Trudeau enjoys an intimate relationship with the proponents of the Great Reset that seeks to replace the successful free-market system of Western nations with an oligarchic model of top-down governance and corporatist domination, presumably for the benefit of all its “stakeholders.” What could go wrong?

Plenty. The WEF is obviously in a close, symbiotic relation with the CCP. It touts the necessity of constant surveillance to ensure compliance with its mandates and decrees, an agenda, in Jeffrey Tucker’s words, of “technocratic central planning rooted in deep suspicion of basic tenets of freedom.” The human being will be subject to enhanced biosecurity protocols, synthetic biology, detector algorithms, advanced AI, and genetic editing. The object is total control over the life of the individual, allowing the government to monitor all one’s activities — where we travel, what we buy, how we spend, where we save and invest, what we write, where we work, how many booster shots we have received, and so on. If we donate to the “wrong” cause or run afoul of social media, our credit card or passport can be instantly invalidated. The state’s credentialing system is all-powerful.

Indeed, As John Carpay, president of the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms, asserts in a report titled Canada’s Road to Beijing, “We are on the road to Beijing, and Canadians should be apprehensive. Things are moving fast, and Canadians should be very concerned that a free and democratic society is quickly headed towards a society where citizens can be cancelled by the government with the flick of a switch.” No need for gulags. The Social Credit State is adequate to the purpose.

We must ask an obvious, common-sense, omnibus question. Why is Ottawa intent on becoming Beijing-on-the-Rideau? Why would a prosperous, democratic, free-market nation like Canada, enjoying many of the comforts, amenities, and opportunities that people universally desire, as well as a haven for immigrants and refugees from less favored countries, actually need to install all manner of digital tracking technology to keep tabs on its citizens? Why would it require facial recognition devices at airports? Why does it insist on the noxious ArriveCAN app for travellers when there is no scientific justification for its implementation, if not to pressure citizens to accept the vaccines and boosters imposed by the government, rendering Canadians increasingly subservient and acculturated to diminished expectations? Why would it work to introduce a digital currency unless, as scholar and political commentator Diana Sitek notes (personal communication), it has understood that “money as a tool of exchange has been replaced by money as a tool of control?” Conservative Party leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis concurs. “The wide acceptance and daily use of digital currency is the quickest way for the government to implement a social credit system.”

The issue is initially perplexing, prompting ever more questions. Why would Canada need to emulate the repressive practices and edicts of rogue regimes like Cuba, China, or North Korea? Where is the rationale for such totalitarian measures that place these countries on the lowest rungs of what we might call the freedom scale? Cuba for its part sits last (or first, depending on how you read the charts) on the International Misery Index, a paragon of social and economic distress. Why apply a political template that has never succeeded in providing for the happiness and advantages of its citizens in lieu of a viable system that, for all its flaws, is the best that history has gradually and painstakingly produced? “Free democracies with market economies,” writes Jordan Peterson in an essay characterized by reasoned argument and clinching evidence, “produce wealth, and enough of that is distributed to those at the bottom of the hierarchy to lift them out of abject poverty.”

What, then, could the motive possibly be to reduce Canada’s democratic history, its Charter of Rights and Freedoms, its market economy, and its ethos of discretionary personal agency to a shambles? The answer is quite straightforward. Trudeau does not agree that Canada’s greatness is rooted in religious, social, or economic freedom. The Judeo-Christian ethic is, in his mind, inseparable from bigotry. Respect for the rule of law is a cover for racist cruelties, and democratic capitalism is an economic conspiracy put into practice by white supremacists.

All of these he sees as part of what he believes to be Canada’s shameful history of patriarchal oppression, Indigenous “genocide,” and colonial exploitation. He believes that Canada can be good only under socialist-leaning reforms, replete with digital identity platforms, enabling collectivist and technocratic rule. Canada will be a beacon to the world to the degree that its dangerous freedoms are reduced under the governance of a secular elite who know what is best for the masses and who work to “equalize” all. And not incidentally, Trudeau’s reforms will largely guarantee that his own reign, or that of others like him, will continue in perpetuity since their effect will be to create more and more dependency on government programs and ensure the permanent “electability” of the Liberal Party and the entrenchment of its “philosophy”—or to use Frederick Rolfe’s more appropriate word from Hadrian the Seventh, “liblabbery.” Those who are not in accord with his beliefs can be dismissed and denounced as misogynists, homophobes, transphobes, and a “fringe minority” whose “views are unacceptable.”

As for Justin, despite his coiffure, his appeal to the ladies, and his command of an intellectually soft electorate, he is all fries and no burger. He remains a clueless and diffidently educated sorcerer’s apprentice with a demagogic sensibility recklessly running the country into the ground. In following the WEF/CCP paradigm of digital surveillance and centralized control, Justin Trudeau is steering the country into the orbit of statist command from which it may never wholly emerge. His departure from the political scene can’t come soon enough.