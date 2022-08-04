The Morning Briefing: The Flailing Ways of White House Spokesditz Karine Jean-Pierre

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Monty’s life turned upside down when he couldn’t stop picturing everyone in the cul du sac wearing nothing but dingy, open bath robes.

One of the more annoying and disturbing aspects of the Biden puppet presidency thus far is the complete inability of so many of the people at the top to use their words well. When they’re not mouth-barfing them into an incoherent jumble, they’re forming them into understandable sentences that say stupid things.

President LOLEightyonemillion and his Lady Veep are prime examples of the former, while Squeaky Ocasio-Cortez and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (lefties do love their hyphens) are pumping out the dumb stuff.

Jean-Pierre came to her present gig sporting not one, but two HISTORIC FIRSTS that could be checked off on the diversity list, which is more precious than gold or love to the Democrats.

It’s also the law in America now that one has to mention that whenever speaking or writing about Ms. Jean223-Pierre.

Sadly, it seems that’s all she had on her résumé.

Jean-Pierre came out of the gate seemingly determined that she could be the worst White House press secretary ever. That’s saying a lot about a position that has been filled by the likes of Robert Gibbs and Jen “Circle Back” Psaki. Our own VodkaPundit has been covering Jean-Pierre’s stumbles since she first got on the job.

Robert has a story about Jean-Pierre’s latest whopper:

If the Biden administration’s dumpster fire didn’t threaten to engulf us all, Old Joe and his team of tokens, clowns, hacks, and psychopaths would be good for a few laughs. Nobody expects the president’s press secretary to be a great intellect, but a rudimentary understanding of how the American government works would be nice. Instead, on Wednesday we got Karine Jean-Pierre informing the nation that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision overturning Roe v. Wade was “unconstitutional.” Yes, she really said that.

This woman’s primary function is to be the spokesperson for the President of the United States and she doesn’t know the primary function of the Supreme Court of the United States.

These are truly magical times we’re living in, aren’t they?

This wasn’t a slip of the tongue. Like so many of her superiors, Jean-Pierre is an embarrassment who repeatedly proves that she isn’t equipped to do her job. Given the fact that Biden has abandoned whatever grasp of the English language that he may have once had, one would think that having a spokesperson who can communicate and not sound like an idiot would be a priority.

I may not agree with anything that the Democrats say or do but I will admit that they have a lot of people on their side who do their brand of politics well.

Joe Biden doesn’t seem to have bonded with any of them in his half of a century in Washington.

This clown car is the best of what Biden has to offer.

But hey, gas prices or something.

Everything Isn’t Awful

In Brazil, a stray dog interrupted a wedding and refused to leave the bride and groom's side. They could tell he had a rough life, and didn't want to send him back to the street. What did they do? They included him in the wedding, adopted him and made him part of their family. pic.twitter.com/VsxdR03yKw — Goodable (@Goodable) August 3, 2022

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. How About Some Positive News About Joe Biden?

#RIP. BREAKING: Rep. Jackie Walorski and Three Others Killed in Car Accident

Why Does the IRS Need 5 Million Rounds of Ammo?

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Home Prices Fall Most Since Great Recession

Where Has It Gotten Us? A Look at 17 Years’ Worth of Killing Terror Leaders

Koch Industries Still Sits at the Top of the Left’s Enemies List, Even After Its Exit From Russia

Fans Blast Lucasfilm for AK-47-Style Guns in ‘Andor’ Trailer

Woke Teacher Asks Student His Pronouns, and the Exchange Results in Hilarious Confusion

Eat the Rich

Was Nancy Pelosi’s Husband on Drugs When He Was Arrested?

Woke Wednesday: DeSantis Has a Plan for Doctors Who Butcher ‘Trans’ Kids for Profit

Yeah, she’s drunk again. Pelosi: People Are Angry That I Went to Taiwan Just Because I’m a Woman

Oh Yes, She Did: Karine Jean-Pierre Says It Was ‘Unconstitutional’ for Supreme Court to Overturn Roe

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Is Cocaine Mitch Blowing It?

Sure, babe. Jill Biden says Joe is ‘Doing Great Job’ Despite Country Falling Apart: ‘He’s Strong and Has Wisdom’

Republicans Introduce Bill to Prevent CCP From Buying American Land

New York’s new concealed carry laws are shaping up to be a debacle

Cam&Co. Colorado county approves gun ban despite threat of legal challenge

Writer admits ignorance, then pretends to be gun authority

Canada’s travel ban found to have “no scientific basis”

What happened to Batgirl?

Frankenswine: Scientists at Yale were able to partially revive the organs of dead pigs

#EnemyOfThePeople Update. Washington Post Sinks to New Lows in Write-Up of Death of Rep. Jackie Walorski

The SNL-Like Cringeworthy Moment That Defines the Biden-Harris Team

U.S. Senate Approves Adding Finland and Sweden to NATO

Christina Pushaw predicts ‘liberal media meltdown of the year’ due to imminent announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis

Would you feel safe driving through Kentucky or Texas with New York State license plates on your car?

Florida’s ‘vile’ new ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ license plate ‘stirs controversy,’ media says

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 190: The Worst Kind of Voter Suppression

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. BOMBSHELL: Demi Lovato Is a Woman (Maybe, for Now)

Should Performing Transgender Surgeries on Kids Be Criminalized?

Woke Wednesday, Part II: This Time It’s Personal. 10 NYC Thugs Rack up Almost 500 Arrests Between Them

The Media Is Wrong About the Kansas Abortion Vote. Here’s Why.

Yes, You Will Pay More in Taxes Under the Schumer-Manchin Inflation Reduction Act

Around the Interwebz

L.A. Dodgers To Honor Vin Scully With Patch, Pre-Game Ceremony Set For Friday

How listening to uninterrupted noise helped millions to focus

10 Classic Magical Realism Books You Should Read

Smells Like Onion

Man Unaware All His Friends Think Of Him When They Want To Put Things Into Perspective https://t.co/1k6QNJT1y6 pic.twitter.com/2r45uMqoa8 — The Onion (@TheOnion) August 4, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery