Was Nancy Pelosi's Husband on Drugs When He Was Arrested?

According to newly obtained court documents, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was “unsteady on his feet” and “slurring his words” after his drunken car crash in Napa back in May.

“His eyes appears [sic] red/watery, he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath,” the complaint reads. Mr. Pelosi reportedly smelled of alcohol and failed several field sobriety tests. Pelosi’s blood alcohol content was at .082%, and police officers determined he was the cause of the crash.

The police report also indicated that Pelosi appeared to be “under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug.”

A drug? Well, isn’t that interesting? It is not indicated what drug Pelosi may have also been under the influence of, but his lawyer Amanda Bevins disputes the suggestion he was on drugs.

“I believe that the drug reference is part of the statutory boilerplate language in the complaint,” she told Fox News Digital.

Of course, she was using vague language, so that hardly means he wasn’t, now does it?

Regardless, don’t expect Pelosi to face any consequences for causing the accident.