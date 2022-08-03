News & Politics

How About Some Positive News About Joe Biden?

By Stephen Green Aug 03, 2022 3:17 PM ET
Jim Watson/Pool via AP

Presidentish Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Wednesday but “continues to feel well,” according to White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

In a memo sent to White House PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre, O’Connor said that Biden “remains fever-free and in good spirits.” The President “enjoyed” a light workout Wednesday morning, and all his vitals “remain entirely normal.”

He remains in strict isolation.

Biden’s last public appearance was Monday night to announce the well-deserved and oft-delayed killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a “flying ginsu” drone strike over the weekend.

Here’s the video:

Biden looks tired and he also looks like he’d be lost without his teleprompter.

But I’ve been describing him in those exact terms for more than two years now, so it’s impossible to say whether his lingering COVID infection has slowed him down all that much.

Get well soon, Mr. President.

Recommended: Home Prices Fall Most Since Great Recession

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
Tags: JOE BIDEN COVID-19
TRENDING
Editor's Choice