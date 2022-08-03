How About Some Positive News About Joe Biden?

Presidentish Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Wednesday but “continues to feel well,” according to White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

In a memo sent to White House PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre, O’Connor said that Biden “remains fever-free and in good spirits.” The President “enjoyed” a light workout Wednesday morning, and all his vitals “remain entirely normal.”

He remains in strict isolation.

Biden’s last public appearance was Monday night to announce the well-deserved and oft-delayed killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a “flying ginsu” drone strike over the weekend.

Here’s the video:

I made a promise to the American people that we’d continue to conduct effective counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan and beyond. We have done that. pic.twitter.com/441YZJARMX — President Biden (@POTUS) August 2, 2022

Biden looks tired and he also looks like he’d be lost without his teleprompter.

But I’ve been describing him in those exact terms for more than two years now, so it’s impossible to say whether his lingering COVID infection has slowed him down all that much.

Get well soon, Mr. President.

