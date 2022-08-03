Woke Wednesday: DeSantis Wants to Sue Doctors Who Butcher 'Trans' Kids for Profit

This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came out swinging at doctors who happily line their pockets by carving up kids who believe they are “transgender.” The left refers to it as “gender-affirming healthcare.” Everyone else calls it what it is: butchering confused and/or attention-hungry kids who are too young to make such life-altering choices.

Many states won’t sell fireworks to kids under 18 because they might blow off a finger, but the left believes kids as young as 13 can ask to have their genitals mutilated.

DeSantis believes it’s time to hold doctors responsible. “They talk about these very young kids getting ‘gender-affirming care,'” he said, “but they don’t tell you what that is. That they’re actually giving very young girls double mastectomies, they wanna castrate these young boys. That’s wrong.”

#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for doctors to be sued for providing children suffering from gender dysphoria double mastectomies and castrations "They wanna castrate these young boys – that's wrong … I think these doctors need to get sued for what's happening." pic.twitter.com/aKwsHIlzXF — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 3, 2022

DeSantis has long been a fighter against children being allowed to “transition” from one gender to another, urging doctors to avoid hormonal and surgical procedures to alter a child’s gender.

Texas and Alabama are on board with DeSantis. The Texas Supreme Court decided that parents who allow their kids to alter their gender can be investigated for child abuse, while Alabama passed a law stating that doctors who help minors under the age of 19 attempt to change their gender can face up to a decade in prison.

Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, released a letter condemning allowing kids to attempt to change their genders in June, citing a “lack of conclusive evidence and the high risk for long-term, irreversible harms from these treatments.” For you lefties, that’s called “science.”

While some professional organizations, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society, recommend these treatments for “gender affirming” care, the scientific evidence supporting these complex medical interventions is extraordinarily weak. For instance, the overview conducted by Dr. Brignardello-Peterson and Dr. Wiercioch states that “there is great uncertainty about the effects of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries in young people with gender dysphoria.”

DeSantis and Ladapo are right. Allowing confused kids to decide which gender they want to be (this week — if they are “fluid,” they might change their gender tomorrow) is repugnant, but woke doctors see dollar signs and lefty street cred.

CASH-O-RAMA! A full gender-changing treatment can cost $100,000 per person.

Despite the Florida surgeon general’s findings, some people are still denying science and fighting for a kid’s right to part with his penis or have a double mastectomy. President Biden is A-OK with kids getting surgically mutilated over what is likely a whim.

Dr. Debra Soh is one of the preeminent voices regarding the LGBT fad going on worldwide (the number of trans kids in the U.S. has almost doubled since 2017). You can watch her below.