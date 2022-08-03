Why Does the IRS Need 5 Million Rounds of Ammo?

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has introduced a bill to keep the Internal Revenue Service from buying ammunition. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.), and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) are on board as well.

The IRS is buying bullets? Yes. They’ve amassed roughly 5 million rounds of ammo. Gee, what for?

Gaetz’s “Disarm the IRS” bill would put a stop to the tax collectors building their arsenal, which, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office, includes but is not limited to:

2,148 law enforcement officers

4,461 weapons, including 15 fully automatic weapons (for you lefties, that’s a machine gun)

Over 5 million rounds of ammunition.

FACT-O-RAMA! According to a report by openthebooks.com, there are now roughly 200,000 federal officers with “arrest and firearm authority.” There are only 182,000 Marines.

Openthebooks.com CEO Adam Andrzejewski told The Center Square, “After grabbing legal power, bureaucrats are amassing firepower. It’s time to scale back the federal arsenal. Just who are the federal agencies preparing to battle?”

Great question, and I think we know the answer. Spoiler alert: it’s you.

Biden is looking to hire more than 80,000 IRS “agents.” If they are hiring 80,000 to look after the nation’s 735 billionaires, that’s roughly 108 agents per billionaire. Something tells me that’s not the case.

Why would we think the IRS will be weaponized against conservatives? History. Let’s not forget how the IRS was caught red-handed going after conservatives during the Obama years.

No one was charged for the misconduct, but Trump’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions was kind enough to apologize for the anti-conservative debacle.

Fool us once, shame on you.

Gaetz joined Jesse Watters on Fox News in June to discuss how the IRS recently purchased another $725 million worth of ammo. You can watch the video here.

