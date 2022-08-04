Columns
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 190: The Worst Kind of Voter Suppression

By Stephen Kruiser Aug 04, 2022 1:54 AM ET

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

Voter suppression is insidious and it does exist, just not in the way that Democrats say it does.

After voting in the primary election here in Arizona on Tuesday I began thinking about where we are headed in November. My biggest worry for the Republicans is that they could succumb to a variety of self-inflicted electoral wounds, the biggest of which would be apathy.

via GIPHY

So yeah, this is a sort of ranty episode.

We can still all be friends in the end.

Anyway, please enjoy the episode, please vote, and please remember that pants are the devil.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
TRENDING
Editor's Choice