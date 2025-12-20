The Left Offers Slavery, Nothing Else

Much is often said on conservative radio and in conservative publications about the sordid history of the Democrat Party in relation to its support for slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, and the Ku Klux Klan. All of this is true, and there is an undeniable streak of anti-black racism that has ran through the core of the Democrat Party since its inception. The current strain in race relations is solely the fault, and the intention, of Democrats and their media lackeys.

But at the end of the day, a tyrant is a tyrant, and most tyrants will make due with lording over whichever unfortunate souls happen to drift into their gravitational pull. The old Democrats felt they were superior to blacks, and used this to justify slavery. The new Democrats feel they are superior to everybody, and use this to justify slavery.

Democrats like to present themselves as the party of empowerment over patriarchy, of independence over tradition, and of enlightenment over superstition. They talk about “agency” and “lived experience” and “living your truth.” They tear down “social constructs.”

And they support so many rights, don’t they? The right to choose. The right to health care. The right to income. The right to housing. The right to drugs. The right to ride the subway free of charge. The right to use whatever bathroom you want. The right to “resist” by shouting down, shutting down, and assassinating others. And only crusty old Republican scolds oppose any of this.

But you may notice that all of these “rights” have a common thread. Two common threads, really.

The first commonality is that all these rights are corporeal rights. Rights of the physical body. Rights to material possession. There are no spiritual or moral rights. No right of conscience. No right of religion. No right of responsibility. No right of ambition.

The second commonality is linked to the first. All their material rights that allegedly serve the corporeal body simultaneously weaken the spiritual body. And that’s why the Democrats push for them.

THE NUCLEAR FAMILY IS A SOCIAL CONSTRUCT! This teaches children that the authority, guidance, and wisdom of their parents is selective at best, malicious at worst. Kids rebel from their parents and turn to TikTok to raise them. And the values necessary to succeed in life, such as humility, discipline, and critical thinking are demonized in the online echo chamber. Millions of kids, in effect, become dumber. And dumber people are easier to control.

HEALTH CARE IS A HUMAN RIGHT! No, the pursuit of health care is a human right, just as the pursuit of happiness is a human right. But by making health care itself the right, the obligation falls onto others to fund that right. Republicans spent the better part of Obama’s presidency arguing that he was socializing medicine. And he was, but not because he hates rich people. The purpose of socialized medicine isn’t to make the rich pay their “fair share.” It’s to make the middle and lower classes more dependent on the centralized bureaucracy. People dependent on government “compassion” to keep them alive are easier to control.

HOUSING IS A HUMAN RIGHT! The promise of “free” housing differs a bit from “free” health care, in that its proponents can make the argument that, unlike health care, one is not dependent for life on the “free” house once he has it. But again, the purpose here is not to house the poor. The purpose is to plant the idea that you deserve a house, that you have the right to a house, and if you don’t have a house, it’s the fault of someone else. The purpose is to foster a sense of resentment rather than responsibility. Divided people are easier to control.

HANDS OFF MY BODY! This is the pro-abortion clarion call of many a Handsmaid Tale-bedecked, sapphic ailurophile. What could be more reflective of the spirit of the independence of our Founding Fathers than the right to control one’s own body? But the “right” to abortion was never about women’s rights. It was about weakening and destroying a natural bond which two responsible and ethical people create upon learning that they’re going to be parents. It’s about giving either of them an exit ramp from responsibility to each other and to their baby. And the irony in this “women’s” right is that it benefits and enables irresponsible men to a vastly greater degree than it does the pregnant woman. Sniveling male cowards and broken women are easier to control.

BODY POSITIVITY! This is a method by which the left promotes mediocrity as a virtue behind a mask of acceptance. The specifics of “body positivity” revolve exclusively with weight and appearance, but the concept can be extended into other areas of life. Hence, we have participation awards for last place. We have schools that no longer issue grades. We are fed the lie that merit and competence result from a bigoted, “ableist” mindset that doesn’t accept people for who they are.

The idea of “body positivity” is doubly destructive, in that it vilifies not just the social stigmas against overindulgence, but actively encourages overweight people not to try improving their health. Overweight people are told that eating healthier and going to the gym simply equates to living by someone else’s standards. They are told not that they need to work on self-improvement, but that the world should conform to them and their needs. And when that inevitably fails to happen, it breeds bitterness and resentment. And it fuels the addiction to food, which can be just as addictive as drugs. And addicted people are easier to control.

BREAK THE BINARY! The social contagion of transgenderism is thankfully beginning to dissipate, but the Democrats’ efforts here are worth mentioning, because this is a hill they continue to die on. It’s not that they support people legitimately suffering from the mental disorder of gender dysphoria. The Democrats support transgenderism because of, not in spite of, all the sexual abuse, denigration of women’s sports, and family dissolution that comes with it. It breaks down society, it weakens our institutions, and, most importantly, it gaslights an entire civilization.

Everybody knows that Lia Thomas is a man. Republicans know it. Democrats know it. Lia Thomas knows it. But the unconfident among us, those who seek assurance in the approbation of others, virtue signal about transgenderism to the point where they eventually come to believe that biological sex is interchangeable. And among the vast majority who know better, far too many are cowed into parroting the lie to avoid social ostracization.

Think about that. Lia Thomas’s “rights” compel the entire citizenry, be it legally or socially, to affirm his delusion (or, more likely, cynical ploy). There is no difference in what the radical left was able to accomplish with transgenderism as what flat earthers would have accomplished if they had been able to get half the country to disavow the scientific reality that our planet is round. No difference.

But the goal was never to support transgenderism. The goal was to create an atmosphere of social pressure so stifling that millions of reasonable, logical, and intelligent people were too scared to oppose the lie. Scared people are easier to control.

LEGALIZE NOW! I think it’s evident to anyone paying attention that the gradual, then sudden, legalization of marijuana was a mistake. I myself fell into the category of stone-faced, joyless Republican prudes who apparently detest the idea of young people having fun. But we were told that legalizing weed was worth it, as the tax revenue would roll in, and our astronomical debt would evaporate away like the Dead Men of Dunharrow on the plains of Gondor.

And how’s that working out? Did all that tax revenue make even a slightest dent in even the rate of our increasing debt? I’m sorry, but this was one of the dumbest ideas that far too many “conservatives” fell for, hook, line, and sinker. Regardless of what you think about the benefits of legalized weed, the Democrat play here was obvious to anyone who wanted to see it.

America is a dumber place with legalized weed. It’s not richer. It’s not freer. And it’s certainly not more productive. It’s just dumber. But now that marijuana is a “right,” it will prove near-impossible to take away. And so, pathetic, 40-year-old men-children will eat more edibles, play more video games, and gain more weight rather than raise their kids, advance their career, or work on improving themselves as human beings.

We were also told that the legalization of marijuana would decrease crime, as drug dealers would no longer have a market for it. Show of hands… which “conservative” actually thought these drug dealers would shrug their shoulders and head to the nearest employment agency rather than just switch to selling harder, deadlier drugs?

Drugs don’t free you. Drugs destroy you, and they usually end up destroying everyone around you. Addicts whose minds are chemically (and permanently) rewired to do nothing but acquire more of the drug are the easiest to control. Both women and men will trade away their families, their possessions, and their bodies for one more hit. You think they have any qualms about voting twice a decade for the politicians who enable them?

Every wickedness that the left pushes — infidelity, porn, gambling, critical race theory, etc. — leads down this same path. Division. Addiction. Weakness. Control.

The left is focused like a laser beam on reinstituting slavery. But it will be slavery of the Huxley version, not the Orwellian version. There will be no slaves in the cotton fields. There will be no prisoners in the gulag camps. Instead, there will be a nation of zombies who know absolutely nothing… except for what “rights” they are owed. They’ll have the “right” to spend, steal, appropriate, neglect, abuse, smoke, suck, inhale, inject, mutilate, penetrate, abandon, and desecrate anything and anyone they want, whenever they want, and wherever they want. They’ll have all the “rights” they and their Marxist predecessors could ever have dared to imagine.

And they will be so easy to control.

The slave owners and tyrants of old must be rolling in their graves. All that time and all those resources spent on shackles and overseers and spies and censors and watchtowers and torture chambers. The enemies of totalitarianism are people who think. And how do you enslave a vigilant, cultured, and purpose-driven populace? By satiating the masses with every vice they could ever want and more. Enslave their will not to the whip, but to vulgar passion. The mind, such as it was, will follow the body with nary another thought. It might take a few generations, but once the “rights” snowball starts rolling downhill, it only picks up speed and mass.

The government will never formally revoke the right to free thought. It won’t have to.

