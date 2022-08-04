Fans Blast Lucasfilm for AK-47-Style Guns in ‘Andor’ Trailer

Lucasfilm recently dropped the trailer for its upcoming flop Andor, and fans are mad at the unoriginality of a particular weapon in the show–which appears to be an AK-47.

Fans took to Twitter to express their opinion.

“Disney is getting slammed after a character on the new Star Wars prequel ‘Andor’ is seen carrying an AK-47 style weapon. Isn’t it so heart warming when you see the left continuing to eat itself more and more? Never gets old,” tweeted @DB_USMC2009



Disney is getting slammed after a character on the new Star Wars prequel "Andor" is seen carrying an AK-47 style weapon. Isn't it so heart warming when you see the left continuing to eat itself more and more? Never gets old. — Daniel Brewer (@DB_USMC2009) August 2, 2022

“Ayoo Star Wars mustve not happened too long ago or in a galaxy far far away if they rockin AK-47‘s in the Cassian Andor show,” @Nasdorachi tweeted.



“Blasters in Star Wars have always been based on real world guns. Usually WWI/WW2 era weapons with modifications to make them look more in line with the aesthetic of ragtag rebels and outlaws. So it’s funny that the Andor propmaster looked at an AK-47 and said ‘no notes,'” tweeted @Zeddary



Blasters in Star Wars have always been based on real world guns. Usually WWI/WW2 era weapons with modifications to make them look more in line with the aesthetic of ragtag rebels and outlaws. So it's funny that the Andor propmaster looked at an AK-47 and said 'no notes.' https://t.co/xZieojbzRl — zeddy (@Zeddary) August 1, 2022

“#Andor why does this guy [h]ave an ak-47 in the star wars universe,” @TSmolson tweeted.

Lucasfilm has been losing its original fan base since The Force Awakens; in other words, Disney has been losing original Star Wars fans since Disney acquired the IP. More recently, fans complained about the previous Disney+ Star Wars show, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and its lackluster effects and storytelling.

One Twitter user criticized Obi-Wan Kenobi for the odd camera movements in the opening scene.

The FIRST shot of Kenobi is laugh out loud worthy, and it's not even the return of the goofy lil Jedi training helmets. It's that the moment the stormtroopers enter and shoot, the previously smooth fluid camera movement just starts violently shaking in place. It looks ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/Z0GaQHFhnt — Jay Bauman (@JayBauman1) May 27, 2022

Other fans pointed out the poor de-aging deepfake used in the show.

Valid criticism of Disney Star Wars abound all over social media, and it looks as though Andor will be the next display of Disney’s lack of originality and creativity. It is just another opportunity to drop the ball.

Andor will premier on September 21 on Disney+.