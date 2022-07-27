The Morning Briefing: First Felon Hunter Biden Needs a Good Perp Walk

Top O’ the Briefing

Those of us who traffic on the honest news side of the street have known for a good long while that Hunter Biden is most certainly an utter sleazebag. The potential criminal extent of that sleaziness is difficult to ascertain because, as we’ve been aware since the fall of 2020, the Democrats’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media work overtime running interference for him.

Matt wrote a story yesterday about some other people who might be helping to cover for the little dirtbag:

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) says that “highly credible” whistleblowers have come forward to him “alleging a widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information about” Hunter Biden, reports CBS News, which has reviewed a letter that Grassley’s office sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland on July 25. “The information provided to my office involves concerns about the FBI’s receipt and use of derogatory information relating to Hunter Biden, and the FBI’s false portrayal of acquired evidence as disinformation,” Grassley, the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote in the letter. “The volume and consistency of these allegations substantiate their credibility and necessitate this letter.” According to Grassley, the whistleblowers say that the FBI falsely characterized damaging information and intelligence regarding Hunter Biden as disinformation and effectively shut it down prior to the 2020 election. Grassley referred to a 2020 FBI intelligence assessment that was “used by an FBI headquarters team to improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation.” He added, “Based on allegations, verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation.”

Once more, with feeling: Donald Trump’s greatest failure as president was not kneecapping, then gutting, the power structure at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It all seemed so promising when he hadn’t even settled into the Oval Office and he nuked James Comey. The housecleaning effort stalled there, however, and it looks like it came back to haunt Trump in 2020.

It’s one thing for Twitter and CNN to be completely devoid of scruples while functioning as a propaganda machine for the Democrats, but another thing altogether when the law enforcement agency tasked with protecting all Americans might be trying to help with tipping the scales in an election.

Hunter Biden and all of his enablers are long past due for a day of reckoning.

Let’s add that to the wish list for the new Republican Congress next year.

