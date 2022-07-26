Jan. 6 Committee Hiding Evidence That Absolves Trump

The key narrative of the Jan. 6 Committee is that Donald Trump wanted to incite the violence that took place that day.

To do this, they’ve hidden and manipulated evidence. As we’ve previously reported, they presented a doctored video of Trump’s speech, interwoven with violent images and audio, while not including the portion of President Trump’s speech in which he told his supporters to “peacefully and patriotically” make their voices heard. Not once did he call for any violence or for them to break into the building.

But the committee has done even more to undermine the truth. Prior to his rally, Trump informed various military leaders that the event would draw a “large number of protestors,” and instructed his then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to ensure it was “safe” by having troops available.

This evidence, not presented (nor denied) by the Jan. 6 Committee, is found in a Pentagon Inspector General report.

“Mr. Miller and GEN Milley met with the President at the White House at 5:30 p.m.,” the report reads. “The primary topic they discussed was unrelated to the scheduled rally. GEN Milley told us that at the end of the meeting, the President told Mr. Miller that there would be a large number of protestors on January 6, 2021, and Mr. Miller should ensure sufficient National Guard or Soldiers would be there to make sure it was a safe event. Gen Milley told us that Mr. Miller responded, ‘We’ve got a plan and we’ve got it covered.'”

As John Solomon of Just The News reveals, “The Pentagon memo also yields insight into the mindset of the Democrat-led Congress, top military officials and the local police” before the events of Jan. 6, 2021. “Key players, it reveals, repeatedly raised concerns about accepting the offer of National Guard help, fearing it would create the perception of a military coup or martial law as the election results were certified.”

As we know, President Trump’s offer of troops was not accepted and adequate security measures were not in place.

It is quite clear from this that Democrat leaders bear more responsibility for the riot than Donald Trump — which is why you haven’t seen this come up in the hearings and why the committee was stacked with anti-Trump partisans.