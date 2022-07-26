The Perpetually Offended Are on a Crusade to Rename Everything

Since all of the nation’s real problems have already been fixed and everything is just dandy, you’ll be glad to know that the Biden administration has been hard at work to make sure that offensive names are removed from federally owned lands nationwide.

I’m not kidding. Did you know that the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force was created by the Biden administration back in November 2021? Yeah, well, I missed that memo too. This task force has been working behind the scenes ever since to make sure that Americans are protected from certain derogatory words. One such word that has officially been deemed offensive is “squaw.” The task force has been reviewing the term at 660 sites across the country, ready to scrub it out of existence so we can all enjoy more family-friendly times on federal lands before the kids go back to school, where they will learn about gay sex and how to transition without parents finding out.