Insanity Wrap: How Not to Catch Monkeypox for Dummies

Gov. Hochul flies the overly friendly skies

Three more reasons Elon Musk will get out of the Twitter deal

Whoopi nominates DOCTOR Jill Biden for Surgeon General

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Mom claims her son came out as trans at age 3 after the pediatrician asked him if he’s a boy or a girl pic.twitter.com/UeMfZqmVyf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 25, 2022

Maybe when it comes to having kids, Millennials need to shut the whole damn thing down until we can figure out what’s going on.

How Not to Catch Monkeypox for Dummies

One of the directors for George Soros' Open Society Foundations who specializes in public health, Sebastian Köhn, shares in the Guardian how he had sex with multiple men in a weekend for NYC Pride & contracted both #monkeypox & gonorrhea. He blames the system for failing him. pic.twitter.com/De1KQBDRUl — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2022

“The system” is apparently how some people say, “I couldn’t keep it zipped or even just cover it up because I’m oppressed.”

I’m sorry this week’s Big Crazy is so sordid, but I promise to keep it clean, OK?

So we’re in this monkeypox epidemic which is, for whatever reason, 95% limited to men having unprotected sex with other men. In the midst of this, New Yorker Sebastian Köhn decided to have “sex with several guys over the weekend.”

I’m a 39-year-old man from Sweden, living in Brooklyn and working in philanthropy. For the past decade, my work has primarily focused on sexual and reproductive health and rights, so I followed the outbreak from the very beginning. I had even tried to get vaccinated when New York City launched an initial vaccination drive on 23 June. But like the vast majority of other New Yorkers who tried to get an appointment, I had no luck.

Köhn knew the situation exactly. He tried to get vaccinated. And yet even knowing the dangers, he proceeded to… do what he did. The result was two weeks of misery involving symptoms I won’t mention on a (mostly) family-friendly blog.

If I’d been that demonstrably stupid, I’d have kept my mouth shut about it. Köhn wrote 1,400 words for The Guardian.

Let’s reimagine this situation without the sex angle since that gets everybody all worked up.

Pretend for a moment that there’s been a rash of incidents in construction zones of people who aren’t wearing hard hats getting hit on the head by falling hammers. It really hurts and no one wants that to happen.

A person of even the most basic judgment would either:

Avoid construction areas.

Wear a hard hat.

At least just wait out the falling hammer epidemic.

But some people just have to run around construction areas, totally naked, and then blame society when they spend the next two weeks in agony.

We know how to not catch monkeypox. It’s actually easier to not catch monkeypox than to catch monkeypox. When AIDS came around, most people (of every persuasion) got serious about condoms. I suspect most at-risk people are being smart about monkeypox, but then we have people like Köhn.

This isn’t about gay or straight. This is about being a dumbass or not. Köhn, and too many others like him, are being dumbasses about an excruciatingly painful — and easily avoided — pox.

New York City locked down hard, and stayed that way, for a virus that turned out basically to be the flu. But: Monkeypox is Spreading Through the Gay and Bisexual Communities — But the CDC Can’t Recommend a Lockdown for Orgies.

Because suggesting that people avoid orgies until the monkeypox dies down is oppression by The Straight White Man.

No, it’s just good sense.

Got any?

P.S. If an entitled simpleton like Sebastian Köhn is at all indicative of the people working for George Soros, I think we’re going to win.

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

good samaritan creates food and water dispensers for stray dogs

(jukin media) pic.twitter.com/PIPuoFEwS6 — theworldofdog (@theworldofdog) July 25, 2022

I needed that.

Worst Governor in America?

Craig Ruttle/Pool via AP, File

In a wise and frugal republic, all public officials (except the President) would fly commercial. But even in our increasingly silly and spendthrift idiocracy, this is a bad look:

Gov. Kathy Hochul effectively commandeered a plane serving the New York Power Authority, leaving the energy agency to fly coach while she sky-hops across the state, The Post has learned. Power Authority employees have been stuck flying commercial or driving for hours to far-flung worksites across New York since May while Hochul rides their Beechcraft King Air 350 airplane, sources said. NYPA staff had used the dual prop airplane since 2007 to reach distant places like the North Country and Western New York to help maintain an energy portfolio that includes 16 power plants and more than 1,400 miles of transmission lines.

It’s so cute how New Yorkers seemed to think they’d be trading up when they ditched Cuomo.

Quote of the Week

Whoopi Goldberg suggests Jill Biden become Surgeon General of the United States because she's an "amazing doctor." The mindless audience of The View clap like trained seals at the idea. pic.twitter.com/WW7QL8fqoW — Tim Xeriland (@Xeriland) July 25, 2022

I wish I could find the tweet, but someone I follow blamed all our current madness on daytime television — and I’m inclined to agree.

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

Mark Lennihan

I still haven’t caught COVID, despite a grim determination to get the omicron variant. I’d like to gain natural immunity from the low-grade version.

Or maybe I’m crazy to think I haven’t:

Dr. Ding is a member of a shrinking club of people who are pretty sure they have never been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Geneticists and immunologists are studying factors that might protect people from infection, and learning why some are predisposed to more severe Covid-19 disease. For many, the explanation is likely that they have in fact been infected with the virus at some point without realizing it, said Susan Kline, professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School. About 40% of confirmed Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic, according to a meta-analysis published in December in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

If that’s of confirmed cases, how many more asymptomatic were there from people who never got tested?

I keep saying that everybody is going to get COVID and, at this point, maybe everybody has.

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

All the correct bots repeating all the correct scripts: Left-Twitter in a nutshell.

The fact that Twitter won’t come clean with its bot problem is exactly why Elon Musk ought to win his court battle.

One More Thing…

