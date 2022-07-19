Insanity Wrap: Yeah, Rachel Levine Is Totally Coming for Your Kids

Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine’s desire to ’empower’ kids to permanently alter their bodies is the big crazy on Insanity Wrap, an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

Plus:

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

This individual identifies as a cat and she and her fellow cat friends meow at each other to signal various things. pic.twitter.com/8zBFBmCZyd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 18, 2022

Are we being trolled?

Rachel Levine: Four-Star Groomer

I hesitated over the “coming for your kids” in the headline but stick a pin in that for a moment.

Presidentish Joe Biden’s Assistant Health Secretary, Rachel Levine, wants to use the power of the federal government to “support and empower” young people who might be trans to permanently alter their bodies.

“Trans youth are vulnerable,” Levine told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Monday.

All youth are vulnerable, but I’ll get to that in a moment, too.

“So we really want to base our treatment and to affirm and to support and empower these youths,” Levine said, “not to limit their participation in activities in sports and even limit their ability to get gender affirmation treatment in their state.”

“They have more mental health issues, but there’s nothing inherent with being transgender or gender diverse which would predispose youth to depression or anxiety. It’s the harassment and bullying.”

That’s wrong on so many levels, but I’ll tell you about just two of them.

The first is that being trans is a terrible condition, one of the most difficult medical science has ever encountered. And it absolutely predisposes people — of any age — to depression and anxiety. Because the poor victims’ minds are dissociated from the biological reality of their own chromosomes.

I can’t even imagine how depressing that must be.

The second is that, judging by the sudden explosion in the numbers of young people who claim to be trans (chiefly among impressionable girls), popular culture and our own government have convinced a lot of vulnerable non-trans kids to claim that they are.

Remember when little Johnny wanted to be a fireman but then changed his mind and decided to become an astronaut before he set his sights on becoming “the real Iron Man?” That, but with puberty-blocking hormones or even body-altering surgery.

But the wanna-be trans kids get attention. They get to be trendy. They can claim victim status. That’s pretty much the postmodern Holy Trinity of social media-infused madness.

They have no idea what they’re doing, no way of understanding the permanence of the choice being foisted on them by the likes Rachel Levine.

There absolutely is bullying going on, and some of it is by people like Levine who use government and media bully pulpits to impose their beliefs and desires on impressionable kids.

What’s the word for that again?

So when my initial attempt at a headline was to say that “Rachel Levine is totally coming for your kids,” I got it right the first time.

Recommended: Bernie Sanders UNLOADS on Joe Manchin

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

dogs are really just big kids at heart

(jukin media) pic.twitter.com/4ZiaIaxwQH — theworldofdog (@theworldofdog) July 14, 2022

All is well. Remain calm and maybe go to the park.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

The Babylon Bee, 2020: Fisher-Price Releases ‘My First Peaceful Protest’ Playset With House You Can Actually Burn Down.

Reality, 2022: Portland Antifa to host summer camp for kids.

Remember: On a long enough timeline, all Babylon Bee satire becomes true.

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

Welp:

It is possible to determine whether a skeleton is from a biological male or female using objective observations based on the size and shape of the bones. Criminal forensic detectives, for example, do it frequently in their line of work. But gender activists argue scientists cannot know how an ancient individual identified themselves. “You might know the argument that the archaeologists who find your bones one day will assign you the same gender as you had at birth, so regardless of whether you transition, you can’t escape your assigned sex,” tweeted Canadian Master’s degree candidate Emma Palladino last week. She is not alone. Gender activists have formed a group called the Trans Doe Task Force to “explore ways in which current standards in forensic human identification do a disservice to people who do not clearly fit the gender binary.”

Palladino, who is clearly bonkers, still showed wisdom enough to lock down her Twitter account after it got all the attention she clearly craved.

So maybe there’s still some hope left for our institutions.

Maybe.

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

People think solar panels protect the environment but they require 300+ times as much land as conventional energy sources and now the Los Angeles Times has discovered that they could "contaminate groundwater with toxic heavy metals such as lead, selenium and cadmium." pic.twitter.com/SlfDj54n8T — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) July 18, 2022

So the downside of solar is that you pretty much have to despoil the environment to generate enough electricity, and even that is unreliable due to changing weather conditions.

But on the upside, you have a major landfill problem and potential water contamination.

This green stuff is hard.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: JILL BIDEN SHOCKED — Hispanics Are Not Breakfast Tacos

OK, Who Did This?

What a pity this didn’t last:

Someone has managed to place a landmark in the Delaware location, naming it after the infamous ‘Lets go Brandon’ chant, which was initiated after the White House claimed Nascar fans were not chanting ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ when they totally were.

I just checked Google Maps, and it’s gone.

But we’ll always have those few hours together on Monday…

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for this week.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.