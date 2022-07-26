Relax: Biden’s Cybersecurity Chief Says NatSec Apparatus Must Focus on ‘Dismantling Systemic Racism’

Is there a single agency in Old Joe Biden’s catastrophic administration that hasn’t been completely corrupted and politicized? Apparently not. On Monday, the White House announced that it appointed Camille Stewart Gloster to the post of Deputy National Cyber Director for Technology and Ecosystem Security; she will lead the Office of the National Cyber Director’s “ongoing efforts to strengthen the security and development of our Nation’s cyber ecosystem — across people, processes, and technology.” That’s great, but Camille Stewart Gloster herself has other priorities in mind: she has repeatedly claimed that the real national security we face is “systemic racism.”

On August 24, 2020, the Better Life Lab (“Elevating the Value of Care. Advancing Gender Equity. Reframing the Narrative of Work-Family Justice,” you get the idea) tweeted that Stewart Gloster, among others, would participate in a “discussion about systemic racism and the major threat it poses to U.S. national security.”

Stewart Gloster responded: I hope all of my #NatSec & #ForeignPolicy colleagues join us for this important discussion. On the heels of the horrific shooting of #JacobBlake, it is clear there is a lot of work to be done generally & our #NatSec apparatus must be a part of dismantling systemic racism.” She has also claimed that Biden’s administration, not having failed comprehensively enough for her taste, should make “pursuing anti-racist and anti-hate policy outcomes” a focus of its national security apparatus.

How Xi and Putin and the Ayatollah Khamenei must laugh at all this. It was just a few weeks ago that FBI Director Christopher Wray said that Iran had attempted to hack the computer system of Boston Children’s Hospital; according to Wray, this was “one of the most despicable cyberattacks I’ve ever seen.” He added: “We cannot let up on China or Iran or criminal syndicates while we’re focused on Russia.”

Maybe so, but Camille Stewart Gloster, whom Biden’s handlers hired away from Google (of course) and who previously worked in the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration, has an altogether different focus. In October 2020, she claimed that the “U.S. Economy Lost $16 Trillion b/c Of Racism against Black Americans in a range of areas, including in education & access to business loans By [sic] comparison, U.S. GDP totaled $19.5 tril last yr.”

On Nov. 7, 2020, she tweeted an apocalyptic all-caps rant: “I HOPE THIS REINFORCES YOU ALL DOING THE WORK TO ERADICATE HATE & BIOGTRY [sic]. SYSTEMIC RACISM WILL RUIN THIS DEMOCRACY. AMERICA, I HOPE YOU ARE READY!!” This alleged systemic racism, of course, didn’t end when Old Joe stumbled into the Oval Office. In April 2021, Stewart Gloster tweeted: “We need to root out systemic racism in every institution not just the criminal justice system.”

Every institution, including the one that is supposedly devoted to protecting American individuals and organizations from cyber attacks. Utterly enmeshed in her paranoid fantasies, in June 2020, Stewart Gloster wrote in a column for the Council on Foreign Relations that was actually entitled “Systemic Racism Is a National Security Threat.”

In it, she asserted that “technical and policy mitigations in cybersecurity need to account for the weaknesses of our society, systems, and institutions in their implementations. The places where democracy breaks down and the ugliness of our past sins are laid bare and unaddressed are where we are most vulnerable. Technical and policy mitigations to cybersecurity challenges will never reach their full potential until systemic racism is addressed and diverse voices are reflected among our ranks at all levels.” She added: “Cybersecurity professionals also need to understand how communities of color are disproportionately affected by cyberattacks that target critical infrastructure.”

Shortly after the 2020 election, Stewart Gloster wrote in The Hill: “One thing made painfully clear through the 2020 election cycle is that race is America’s Achilles heel. The weaponization of race undermines our democracy and causes far reaching national security threats. Systemic racism also disenfranchises minority groups and is exacerbated by international and domestic policy decisions.”

Well, yeah. If anyone knows about the weaponization of race, it’s Camille Stewart Gloster. And she envisions a world in which it will be weaponized much more: she called for “empowering U.S. foreign policy leaders to talk about systemic racism in the U.S on a global stage and acknowledging the detrimental effects of racism at home and in U.S. foreign policy towards regions of the world.”

That’s right. While Putin moves into Ukraine and Xi eyes Taiwan, our cybersecurity czar wants American leaders to be rattling on about imaginary “systemic racism.” Yeah, that’ll restore our tarnished superpower status in a heartbeat.