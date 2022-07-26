Roberts Lobbied Hard to Get Kavanaugh to Switch His Vote and Save Roe v. Wade

Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Adam Kinzinger are one thing, but the biggest disappointment to his supporters and benefactors has got to be Chief Justice John Roberts. He was supposed to be a solid voice for judicial responsibility and sanity on the high court and instead has become, well, as if Mitt Romney were on the Supreme Court.

Roberts’ well-deserved reputation as a spineless, unprincipled turncoat, as anxious as the Leftist ideologues on the Court are to make sure the sacrifices to Moloch continue unimpeded, was solidified Tuesday when CNN revealed that Roberts “privately lobbied fellow conservatives to save the constitutional right to abortion down to the bitter end, but May’s unprecedented leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade made the effort all but impossible.” Was Roberts that worried about not getting invited to the toniest Georgetown parties?

Roberts’ prime target in his vote-switching effort, according to CNN, was Brett Kavanaugh, although CNN’s Joan Biskupic, the propaganda outfit’s “legal analyst & Supreme Court biographer,” concedes that Kavanaugh was at no point “ever close to switching his earlier vote, despite Roberts’ attempts that continued through the final weeks of the session.” Roberts himself is famous for switching sides, most notably when he voted to save Obamacare, but his vote alone wouldn’t be enough to save the prohibition on states limiting abortion, and so he went to work on Kavanaugh.

According to Biskupic, “Multiple sources told CNN that Roberts’ overtures this spring, particularly to Kavanaugh, raised fears among conservatives and hope among liberals that the chief could change the outcome in the most closely watched case in decades.”

Justifiably so. However, Biskupic contends that the leak of the draft Dobbs v. Jackson decision stymied Roberts’ efforts: “Once the draft was published by Politico, conservatives pressed their colleagues to try to hasten release of the final decision, lest anything suddenly threaten their majority. Roberts’ persuasive efforts, difficult even from the start, were thwarted by the sudden public nature of the state of play. He can usually work in private, seeking and offering concessions, without anyone beyond the court knowing how he or other individual justices have voted or what they may be writing.” But after the leak, everyone knew how each justice had voted. A justice who had voted to overturn Roe and then switched would be seen as caving to the mob, much like Roberts himself.

Related: Chief Justice Roberts Wimps Out on Dobbs Decision

That raises the possibility that the leak came from a clerk for one of the justices who voted to overturn Roe, designed to ensure that they all stayed in line and didn’t succumb to Roberts’ pressure. On the other hand, the Leftist post-leak pro-abortion forces were real and menacing Kavanaugh at his private home; if the leaker was a clerk for one of the Leftist justices, he or she may have been hoping that the protests provoked by the leak would make Roberts’ appeal to switch seem like the voice of reason, offering sweet relief from all the intimidation and threats. Roberts and Kavanaugh, Biskupic notes, “now live so close to each other in Maryland that abortion rights protesters sometimes go to both homes on the same evening.” Sure, but only Kavanaugh was the target of a murder attempt. And there was one easy way out of all the pressure; Roberts was offering the route.

Also making it more likely that the leaker worked for one of the Leftist justices was the fact that he or she has not yet been found. The two-tier justice system in America today decidedly favors the Left; it’s Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden and the rest who have skated, not Steve Bannon or the perpetually under-suspicion Donald Trump. Roberts called the leak a ” betrayal of the confidences of the Court” and launched an investigation, but the reason why it hasn’t found anything could be that the leaker and Roberts were working for the same goal, to ensure that Roe survived.

Whoever the leaker was, Roe was overturned, and the Democrats are now scrambling to find ways to prevent individual states from outlawing abortion or even curtailing it in any way. It’s an unseemly rush to enable killing and a further taint on Roberts’ already severely damaged legacy that he worked so hard to make sure that the deaths would continue unabated. History is likely to judge him as harshly as it does another Chief Justice who devalued the lives of human beings: Roger B. Taney.