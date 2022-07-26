Culture

Hulu Angers Democrats, Rejects Campaign Ads

By Mitch Picasso Jul 26, 2022 9:21 AM ET
The Disney-owned streaming service Hulu has refused to air ads that contain political content regarding abortion, gun laws, and the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to the Washington Post.

Hulu takes ads on a case-by-case basis and has a policy that refuses controversial ads, the Washington Post reports.

This, of course, has upset the Democratic Party.

“BREAKING: @Hulu is rejecting ads talking about the GOP’s record on abortion, gun safety, and other key issues leading up to the midterms. Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous, offensive, and another step down a dangerous path for our country,” tweeted Democratic Governors Association.

Of course, that was not enough for them.

“Voters have the right to know the facts about Republicans’ actions on issues like abortion. @Hulu is doing a disservice to the American people by blocking voters from learning the truth about the GOP — or denying these issues from even being discussed,” Democratic Governors tweeted.

“@Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous and offensive. Voters have the right to know the facts about MAGA Republicans’ extreme agenda on abortion – Hulu is doing a huge disservice to the American people,” tweeted the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

It is quite interesting to see the Democrats silenced by a company that Disney partly owns. More ironic still, the Democrats are getting a taste of their own medicine and cannot take it.

It was the left that banned Trump from Twitter and praised it.

The Left has promulgated cancel culture, and the Biden administration tried and failed to establish its own Orwellian “Ministry of Truth” that it called the Disinformation Governance Board.

The Democrats can cry all they want about this one. Hulu is not duty bound to any political party, especially a party that wants to murder preborn children, take away constitutional rights, and grandstand to audiences.

