The Morning Briefing: Karma Will Not Be Kind to the J6 Kangaroo Court Commies

With a generous assist from two turncoat Republicans whose reputations have been swirling in the toilet for a long time, the House Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues is taking its kangaroo court to television this week.

The purpose?

To exact revenge for Donald Trump upsetting their coronation plans for Granny Maojackets in 2016.

That’s how it all began, anyway. Democrats being who they are, they’re always finding ways to repurpose their frequent attempts to weaponize the federal government. Matt has more on their new focus:

The fact is, there’s only one reason why any network will air the hearings of these pointless, blatantly partisan hearings—and it has nothing to do with the so-called insurrection. It has to do with helping the Democrats in the upcoming midterms. This isn’t a guess. They’ve already admitted to this. “Jan. 6 Hearings Give Democrats a Chance to Recast Midterm Message,” reads the headline at the New York Times about the hearings—showing absolutely no shame that government resources are being used for blatantly partisan purposes. “With their control of Congress hanging in the balance, Democrats plan to use made-for-television moments and a carefully choreographed rollout of revelations over the course of six hearings…to persuade voters that the coming midterm elections are a chance to hold Republicans accountable for it,” the report explained. The article goes on to quote Democrat lawmakers and operatives all but admitting the purpose of the hearings is to distract voters from astronomical gas prices and historic inflation.

If, like me, you’ve lost count of how many desperate attempts the Dems have made to avoid electoral slaughter in November you can be forgiven. Rumor has it that a team at Caltech is working on keeping a tally.

The J6 sham isn’t going to save them, of course. As Chris wrote yesterday, the GOP is poised to take a wrecking ball to the Democrats’ majority in the House.

There’s also the fact that the only people who are paying close attention to this perversion of justice are lonely shut-ins who think that Rob Reiner adds intellectual value to the American political conversation. Those same people are also terrorized by an overwhelming fear of being eaten by Reiner, so they don’t make the greatest decisions.

As we saw with the Russia collusion hoax, the Democrats are quite comfortable with lying to the American public for long periods of time in their efforts to work through their Daddy Trump issues. Matt wrote another story yesterday explaining that this looks like more of the same.

Put mildly, the members of Congress who are wasting taxpayer resources to float a false narrative that they hope sways an election are some of the worst people in America. We’re in a proxy war with Russia, mothers can’t feed their babies, gas prices are completely out of control, and these idiots are filling their diapers and screaming ORANGE MAN BAD.

If there were any real journalists left in the mainstream media Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and the rest of the J6 buffoons would be getting raked over the coals. Schiff is the worst of the bunch, as he was the main figure in Congress perpetuating the Russia collusion lie. He’s got a Captain Ahab-like obsession with Trump.

We all know how that worked out for Ahab.

History shouldn’t be kind to any of them either, but we currently don’t live in a world with any honest historians.

I still like to believe in a world with consequences and hope that the people who are actively trying to destroy this great nation will eventually receive some comeuppance, hopefully in the form of being politically marginalized for a very long time.

Hurry up, November.

