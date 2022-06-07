Biden Should Just Admit He Doesn’t Care About Our Military

Monday was the 78th anniversary of D-Day, and yet Joe Biden, the so-called commander-in-chief of our military, failed to acknowledge the anniversary until the evening. In fact, he never even gave it a mention in any of his remarks earlier in the day.

His first and only mention of the historic day to honor the sacrifice of the roughly 2,500 American soldiers who died and over 4,000 who were wounded while fighting to preserve freedom came at 8:45 p.m. Eastern Time, at which point the anniversary had passed in Normandy, France.

“Today, we mark 78 years since D-Day and honor those who answered duty’s call on the beaches of Normandy,” some White House aide tweeted from the official POTUS Twitter account. “We must never forget the service and sacrifice in defense of freedom, and we must strive every day to live up to the ideals they fought to defend.”

The tweet even included a graphic to make sure the tweet stood out and we all saw it.

Today, we mark 78 years since D-Day and honor those who answered duty’s call on the beaches of Normandy. We must never forget their service and sacrifice in defense of freedom, and we must strive every day to live up to the ideals they fought to defend. pic.twitter.com/2IRTQN4uEz — President Biden (@POTUS) June 7, 2022

Perhaps the worst thing about Biden’s callous disregard of D-Day is that his 11th-hour acknowledgement of it is actually an improvement over last year when he didn’t acknowledge it at all, which greatly upset veterans. He’s actually shown a pattern of disrespect.

Last year, despite being warned that the Afghan air force would collapse, Biden ignored the advice of his military advisors and went through with his rushed and ill-planned withdrawal from Afghanistan. Desperate for a 9/11 anniversary photo op, Biden set an arbitrary date for withdrawal without any conditions for the Taliban, causing a disastrous evacuation that resulted in thousands of Americans left behind and 13 U.S. service members dead. When their remains were brought back to the United States, Joe Biden attended the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base and was seen checking his watch like he was bored or thought he had something better to do. He would further disrespect the fallen while visiting with their families by repeatedly bringing up his late son Beau Biden, who served in the military but died of brain cancer, not in combat. His repeated references to his son did not sit well with the Gold Star families.

This is the man he really is. Despite this tendency to disrespect our military, Biden has claimed to hold a moral high ground when it comes to respecting our military, our veterans, and our fallen heroes. Perhaps the most notable example of this was during the 2020 presidential campaign, when Joe Biden exploited a false story published by The Atlantic in September claiming that President Trump didn’t want to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 because the troops there who died in battle were “losers” and “suckers.” It was uncorroborated and witnesses say it never happened, but Biden exploited the fake story during one of the debates, demanding Trump apologize and insisting that his late son Beau “wasn’t a sucker.” Eventually, The Atlantic‘s editor admitted the story may not have been true, not that Biden cared. For him, the military is just something he pretends to support. One would think from Joe Biden’s willingness to exploit a false story about Trump over the respect for those who fought and died serving our country that he wouldn’t snub those who died on D-Day, or check his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony, or repeatedly compare combat deaths to his son dying from cancer.