The Kruiser Kabana Episode 183: Red Flagging the Horrible Red Flag Laws

In this episode, I go off on the dangerous slippery slope that the creepy and oft-talked-about red flag laws are going to put us on.

The reason they’ve been on my mind is that it appears that the Democrats are close to suckering some Republicans into siding with them on the issue.

Just hell no.

It’s not that I am opposed to having discussions about the Second Amendment with people who feel differently than I do. It’s just that they immediately lose me when they lead with the word “ban” or suggest Soviet-style snitch laws, which is what the red flag laws are.

I’m not a big fan of the whole “East Berlin in 1965” vibe that 21st-century Democrats have.

I did try to throw in a couple of lighthearted moments too.

Enjoy!