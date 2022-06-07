Gruesome: Milwaukee Mass Killer Took Selfie With Victim's Sunglasses After Murdering Six People

Travis Lamar Birkley, 34, was arraigned in a Milwaukee courtroom Sunday on six counts of murder and armed robbery but is only being held on $1 million bail.

A confidential informant told police that Birkley admitted to killing the six people in what he called a “robbery gone bad.” Birkley was a “guard” for drug deals that took place in the duplex home. On Jan. 20, Birkley decided to rob his “employer.” He shot a man and his wife and then killed four others to avoid being identified.

FACT-O-RAMA! Kyle Rittenhouse was held on $2 million bail even though he shot three people, killing two, in self-defense.

The bodies of the six victims lay undiscovered for several days before the police found them on Jan. 23.

Police used cellphone data, including a selfie Birkley had taken in the basement where the murders took place several hours after the mass shooting, to identify Birkley as the killer. He was wearing the sunglasses of one of his victims.

The confidential informant claims he saw Birkley flashing guns and a lot of cash immediately after the carnage. Police say two guns were used in the shooting, but no one else has been arrested yet, although authorities have mentioned Birkley’s cousin as an accomplice.

You can see a local news report below: