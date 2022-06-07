LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Seven States Tonight

The march toward the 2022 midterm elections continues tonight with primaries in a whopping seven states — California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota.
In California, Republicans, Democrats, and independent candidates are all placed into one primary per race, and if none gets a majority vote, the top two finishers regardless of party will face each other in a runoff.
California’s contests also include two special elections, and San Franciscans will vote whether to recall controversial District Attorney Chesa Boudin.
Incumbent Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and John Thune (R-S.D.) will face challengers, and House primaries in all seven states will set the stage for November.
