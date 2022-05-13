The Morning Briefing: The Biden Justice Department Is Unfocused and Unhinged

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Fritz never got over the devastation of having a Toblerone melt in the pocket of his spiffy corduroys.

One of the more disturbing hallmarks of the Biden administration is the relentless determination to demonize all conservatives and Republicans for purely political reasons.

We are constantly being fed some fantastical fiction about the real threat to America being white male “domestic terrorists” who seem to mostly exist in the minds of people working for the Dept. of Justice. Meanwhile, as we’ve seen this past week, Democrats are encouraging mobs to illegally harass Supreme Court Justices at their homes.

We’ve also seen them try to brand middle-class parents as terrorists for the heinous crime of showing up to school board meetings. The administration has flailed a lot and tried to walk that back but it hasn’t done that very well.

Victoria wrote something yesterday that makes this sad tale even more disturbing:

If whistleblowers are telling GOP members of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee the truth, Attorney General Merrick Garland was lying to Congress when he denied parents were being targeted with counterterrorism investigations for the “crime” of getting angry at school board meetings. On Oct. 21, 2021, Garland told a Congressional hearing, “I can’t imagine any circumstance in which the Patriot Act would be used in the circumstances of parents complaining about their children, nor can I imagine a circumstance where they would be labeled as domestic terrorism.” But whistleblowers told GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee that that’s exactly what Garland did. Indeed, the witnesses say, “dozens” of people were investigated using the Patriot Act counterterrorism tools at the FBI’s disposal.

That’s the chief law enforcement officer in the United States lying to cover up targeting soccer moms. It may not have been a lot of them but the fact that it happened at all is egregious. And Garland knows it’s wrong if he’s lying about it.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the Democrats have weaponized the federal government to target conservatives. The Obama administration sent the IRS after Tea Party groups and they were less than forthcoming about that too.

The United States has plenty of real problems but this administration keeps going after phantoms under the bed. Now President LOLEightyonemillion is running around babbling about the dangerous “Ultra MAGA” bogeymen that are rattling around in that empty brain of his.

The mainstream media continues to work overtime to cover for Biden and his federal thugs. We here on the conservative side of things will continue going hard at this administration. Our VIP friends keep the mission going and we are eternally grateful for them. As I have mentioned many times, we have a lot of fun as well. The VIP numbers are growing and we would love to have you join us for all of the fact-finding and occasional frivolity. You can subscribe here and use the promo code FAKENEWS to receive a 25% discount.

Have a great weekend everyone!

Everything Isn’t Awful

BREAKING GOOD NEWS ALERT: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is partnering with Penguin Random House to give free books to refugee children. The program will provide 200 refugee children in London with a free book every month until they turn five. pic.twitter.com/E6IslTYP6N — Goodable (@Goodable) May 12, 2022

PJ Media

KDJ and SFK. [ALL ACCESS] ‘Unwoke’ Free-for-All #3: Democrats Went a Trimester Too Far

VodkaPundit. Food Riots Hit Iran … Are We Next?

Stephen King Goes Off the Reservation on Men Having Babies and I’m so Confused Right Now

Ilhan Omar Lets Her Anti-Semitism Slip Again

Better Questions to Ask Americans on Abortion

Fighting the Narrative™ on Repealing Roe v. Wade

Muslim Mob Burns Female Christian Student Alive in Nigeria

FBI Used Terrorism Laws to Investigate ‘Dozens’ of ‘Concerned Parents’ Who Attended School Board Meetings

Democrats Have Jumped Back on the ‘Men Can Get Pregnant’ Fantasy Train

Let’s go Brandon. OUTRAGEOUS: American Infants Go Hungry While Biden Sends Baby Formula to Illegals

The First Rule of Gay Club Is You DO NOT Talk About Gay Club! Groomer Teachers Plot on Zoom

Do House Dems Want Supreme Court Justices Menaced? Looks That Way.

Extraordinary Photo of the Supermassive Black Hole at the Center of Our Galaxy

Democrats Pouring $15 Million Into ‘Blue Shift Florida.’ Pollyanna is Pleased.

The Associated Press Doesn’t Understand Free Speech, And That’s Scary

Biden Economics Advisor Thinks Causing Inflation Is ‘An Effective Strategy Against the Pandemic’

Biden Administration Cancels More Oil and Gas Lease Sales

Townhall Mothership

Justice Alito Makes Remote Appearance Following Protests Over Leaked Opinion

Hunter Biden Laptop Repairman-Turned-Whistleblower Sues for Defamation

Of Course, Jim Jordan’s Tweet About the Supreme Court Went Way Over the Heads of the Liberal Media

RSLC Has Clever Way to Encourage Voters to Send Democrats Packing Statewide

Philly armed robber shot and killed by his intended target

Cam&Co. Why are “smart guns” always a step away from the market?

Op-ed’s anti-gun “gotcha” not the win they think

“Accelerating”: Producer-side inflation roars to 11% in April

The California Mathematics Framework is ‘fundamentally flawed’ and based on shoddy research

Biden: Corporate greed that only materialized a year ago is the cause of inflation, or something

ESPN Attempts to Cancel Kentucky Derby-Winning Trainer Over ‘Mean Tweets’

Former Clinton Special Adviser Who Admitted Epstein to WH Seven Times Dies

Crypto Fanatics Learn ‘Don’t Put All Your Eggs in One Basket’ Lesson the Hard Way as Fortunes Wiped Out

White House tweet about what wasn’t available when Biden took office quickly debunked using previous WH tweet; UPDATED

Minister of Truth Nina Jankowicz tells how men ‘burst violently into your mentions’ like the Kool-aid man

Ron Filipkowski notes how there never seems to be supply chain issues for firearms

VIP

The Left Wants Us Dead. Time to Start Buying Ammo for Self-Defense.

Will Trump Need His Own Basement Strategy?

By His Own Definition, Joe Biden Lost the War on COVID

I’ve Been Boycotting Target for Years and Have No Regrets

GOLD ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Ed Morrissey

Around the Interwebz

‘Dune: Part Two’: Christopher Walken To Play The Emperor In Sequel For Legendary And Warner Bros.

EcoFlow Wave answers the question ‘do I need air conditioning outside?’

11 Retro HBO Shows You Might Not Remember

Smells Like Onion

Elderly Rite Aid Patron Stretching Out Conversation About Toothpaste To Prolong Human Contact https://t.co/xqPXAbHOxg pic.twitter.com/rc64a2I3eC — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 12, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery