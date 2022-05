Did you see the thing where the lefties thugs tried to disrupt a Mass on Sunday?

I’m going to wind up Kruiser — everyone’s favorite Polish Catholic comedian — and set him loose.

We also have a special guest this week, and I think it’s Kira Davis. Might be Larry O’Connor. Either way, that’s a big win for our 5OS family.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?