Democrats Have Jumped Back on the ‘Men Can Get Pregnant’ Fantasy Train

Well, that was quick.

In the past week and a half, the radical left went from saying “men can get pregnant” to vowing to protect “a woman’s right to choose.” In an instant, radical leftist gender theory was tossed aside as quickly as the news broke that the Supreme Court appears to be on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade.

It was actually a welcome side-effect.

But it didn’t last long. It turns out that the radical left is still very much beholden to the LGBT lobby, they just … kind of sort of forgot for a while. But the fantasy train is back on track, because the latest version of the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which was defeated in a bipartisan vote on Wednesday, removed all references to women “in deference to the demands of the LGBTQ community.”

According to a report from the Washington Times, the 2019 version of the Women’s Health Protection Act referred to “women’s health” and “women seeking abortion services,” but the version that was defeated on Wednesday had no references to “women” at all (save for the bill’s title), choosing instead to substitute “woman” with gender-neutral terms like “patient,” “person,” or “individual” in its stead.

The changes to the bill’s language were made in 2021.

“The terms ‘woman’ and ‘women’ are used in this bill to reflect the identity of the majority of people targeted and affected by restrictions on abortion services, and to address squarely the targeted restrictions on abortion, which are rooted in misogyny. However, access to abortion services is critical to the health of every person capable of becoming pregnant,” the bill’s text explained. “This Act is intended to protect all people with the capacity for pregnancy — cisgender women, transgender men, non-binary individuals, those who identify with a different gender, and others — who are unjustly harmed by restrictions on abortion services.”

That the bill wasn’t renamed the “Birthing Person’s Health Protection Act” is still very telling, but nevertheless, it appears that radical leftist gender theory hasn’t been fully abandoned yet, and Democrats are once again erasing women.