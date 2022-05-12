Muslim Mob Burns Female Christian Student Alive in Nigeria

Earlier today, a Muslim mob beat and burned to death a female Christian student in Nigeria. She was apparently accused of “blasphemy.”

A brief video clip shows a massive fire against a wall, where the hapless woman was likely driven and cornered, and Muslims jumping around it and crying “Allahu Akbar.” One man, dressed in traditional Muslim attire, triumphantly jabbers while waving around a box of matches — perhaps the same used to ignite the fire.

The Christian girl had apparently challenged a group of Muslim students spreading Islamic propaganda, thereby rousing their ire, in a nation where Christians are being purged in a genocide (and where just two days ago, 29 other Christians were hacked to death by Muslims).

The incident occurred on the grounds of the Shehu Shagari College of Education. It published a statement today that said, “Following today’s early morning Students rampage in the College,” the college would be closed “indefinitely” and called on students to “vacate” the premises “immediately.”

This is certainly not the first time a Muslim mob burned Christians alive on the charge that they had “blasphemed” against Islam. Most notably, in 2015, a Muslim “mob accused of burning alive a Christian couple in an industrial kiln in Pakistan allegedly wrapped a pregnant mother in cotton so she would catch fire more easily, according to family members who witnessed the attack,” reported NBC News. As it is still too early to get details on today’s burning, for an idea of the rage that can animate easily offended Muslims, here are details of the burning of that Christian couple in Pakistan:

Sajjad Maseeh, 27, and his wife Shama Bibi, 24, were set upon by at least 1,200 people after rumors circulated that they had burned verses from the Quran, family spokesman Javed Maseeh told NBC News via telephone late Thursday. Their legs were also broken so they couldn’t run away. “They picked them up by their arms and legs and held them over the brick furnace until their clothes caught fire,” he said. “And then they threw them inside the furnace.” Bibi, a mother of four who was four months pregnant, was wearing an outfit that initially didn’t burn, according to Javed Maseeh. The mob removed her from over the kiln and wrapped her up in cotton to make sure the garments would be set alight.

Meanwhile, in Joe Biden’s world, it’s Muslims who are being persecuted, due to “Islamophobia” and whatnot.