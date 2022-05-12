The Associated Press Doesn't Understand Free Speech, And That's Scary

The mainstream media has decided it’s open season to attack Tesla CEO Elon Musk for having the audacity to want to buy Twitter and not censor opinions that liberal gatekeepers don’t like. As such, Elon Musk has been the target of hit pieces and even a federal investigation.

This just goes to show you how much the radical left can’t tolerate different points of view.

The latest hit piece comes from the Associated Press. Some things you just have to see to believe, and this one will leave you laughing on the floor.

“If the 50-year-old Musk’s gambit has made anything clear it’s that he thrives on contradiction,” write Tom Krisher, Michael Liedtke, and Adam Geller of the AP. “Musk boasts that he’s acquiring Twitter to defend freedom of speech. But he has long used the platform to attack perceived foes who dare to disagree with him.”

The AP even highlighted the quote in a tweet linking the article.

Elon Musk boasts that he’s acquiring Twitter to defend freedom of speech. But he has long used the platform to attack those who disagree with him.https://t.co/qhgm1zQOkz — The Associated Press (@AP) May 11, 2022

“Everyone knows free speech means you can’t respond to critics,” mocked Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon.

And the mockery kept pouring in.

“Shorter version: AP is not familiar with the concept of ‘free speech.'” tweeted Christina Pushaw, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s spokeswoman.

“How stupid do you have to be, especially as an organization of ‘journalists’ to think that disagreeing with people is contradictory with stated belief in freedom of speech?” asked Denver-area talk radio host Ross Kaminsky. “Isn’t it the very heart of freedom of speech?”

While we can split hairs and point out that freedom of speech means the right to express one’s opinions without fear of censorship or reprisal from the government, Elon Musk has made it very clear that his vision of Twitter is for the platform, a private company, to no longer censor opposing views. The Associated Press seems to think that using Twitter to “attack those who disagree with you” is somehow antithetical to this ideal, which is shocking and very revealing at the same time.

“This is the most important thing you’ve ever tweeted,” lawyer Ron Coleman replied to the AP. “Because it proves everything we’ve been saying all in one place.”