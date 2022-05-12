The Left Wants Us Dead. Stop Praying for Them, Start Buying Ammo.

Spring is in the air. That means the prags of Antifa are once again pulling their up battle panties and charging out of their meemaws’ basements. The bolshie swine appear eager to bring us yet another “summer of love.” Our own Athena Thorne spells it out brilliantly here. Summer riots are here to stay.

A pro-life group, Wisconsin Family Action, had its office set ablaze on Mother’s Day (nice touch, commies). They scrawled a message that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either.”

If someone tried to burn my building down and left me a message threatening me and my crew with further violence, I’d be pissed.

But MSN reports that the vice president of Wisconsin Family Action, Micah Pearce, had a kinder, gentler message for those who tried to torch him out of business and left a message threatening him and his three staffers.

To suffer for Christ’s sake doesn’t really feel like such a heavy burden. Early on, Dave, one of our staff members reminded us, now’s a really good chance to remember to love your enemy and that’s the attitude we have. If there’s a message, it’s that we don’t hate you and we, as an organization, would love to talk about the issues and would never resort to violence.

This was one of three attacks on pro-life groups since the SCOTUS Dobbs draft leak.

What happened after Pearce released his message of love? The low-IQ left got nastier.

Check out what this harpy from a left-wing “news” outlet had to say: “May these people never know a moment of peace or safety until they rot in the ground.”

Reporter on conservatives: “may these people never know a moment of peace or safety until they rot in the ground.” pic.twitter.com/ow6xsBD4wN — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 9, 2022

And then there is this:

Since the draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was criminally leaked on May 2, left-wing extremists have begun targeting churches & pro-life groups as revenge for a legal process that actually has nothing to do with them. I will document the attacks here. #abortion pic.twitter.com/q75b3YNCYV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 11, 2022

How can we beat a domestic enemy with hugs? We can’t. They want us dead, yet many conservatives and Republicans would rather turn the other cheek than curl up their fists and punch back.

When Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot isn’t busy ignoring the daily “festival of lead” that slaughters mostly black people in her city, she is calling for gay people to grab their guns.

To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 10, 2022

FACT-O-RAMA! Last time I checked, gay people can’t get pregnant. Lightfoot is just trying to whip up some good ole Chicago violence against conservatives.

Keep in mind that Antifa doesn’t need an excuse to attack. They’ve been going after conservative and religious groups for quite a while.

The problem isn’t that the left likes to attack conservatives. We KNOW that. What we need to realize is that we can’t pray our way out of this violence, and apparently Antifa is too stupid to learn any lessons from Kyle Rittenhouse.

Now is a good time to tell you (and the FBI) that, unlike Mayor Lightfoot, I am NOT suggesting you shoot people. What I AM saying is we need a new plan, and that plan MIGHT involve punching a purple-haired freakshow in the face. We are dealing with toilet humans who have never been held responsible for their actions. Defend yourselves.

Related: Bratty Libs WEEP as Republicans (Finally) Clown-Slap Some Manners Into Them

QUESTION-O-RAMA! If Antifa shows up at your church picnic and begins punching people in the face, aren’t you going to wish you had more than a Rosary for self-defense?

Though I am a “weapons guy,” I am not paid to say this. I’ve never even held a non-lethal Hero 2020 gun—though I hear it shoots exploding pepper balls at a rate of 100 mph. Ouch, that’s gotta smart. I can’t imagine how much that peppery goodness hurts the eyes and noses of genderless Antifa gals who believe kicking you into a coma is his/her/its RIGHT.

It’s time to scrape the communist barnacles off of our nation. We live in a country where leftist failures like Lightfoot can call for violence and not get punished. Hundreds of liberals are allowed to illegally protest outside of the homes of SCOTUS justices, but YOU will end up on an FBI domestic terrorist list if you dare attend a school board meeting and question the Marxists who are indoctrinating your kids.

Break the FBI into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds. https://t.co/VQAqTrnRsp — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 11, 2022

For the last two years, we’ve seen BLM and Antifa pull innocent people from cars and pummel them in the name of blatant racism George Floyd and get away with it. We watched Kyle Rittenhouse go on trial for clearly defending himself against the brownshirts. Things are going to get worse before they get better.

FACT-O-RAMA! A Pennsylvania woman was charged with simple assualt and careless driving for not stopping when illegal protesters swarmed her car. The protestors were never charged.

I can’t be the only person who is sick of watching peaceful, patriotic Americans getting their heads smashed by the Democrats’ personal brownshirts, even though Biden claims they are a “myth.”

Most weapons specialists will suggest that you carry lethal and non-lethal self-defense weapons. Shooting a purple-haired outhouse person can get you in trouble if they are only armed with bear spray. You will need to explain to a jury why you thought your life was in jeopardy, and I’m not sure showing them hundreds of videos of Marxists attacking people in MAGA hats will suffice, though frankly, I’d buy it if I were on a jury.

OPINION-O-RAMA! How do you defend yourself against a poltroon wearing goggles and carrying a shield? I suggest Krav Maga, or as I call it, Krav MAGA. It makes their bloody noses SO much more satisfying.

If you decide to carry a weapon to defend yourself, make sure it is legal where you live. The left is eager to send us to prison for as long as they can for any reason. Ask the peaceful J6 protestors who are rotting in federal jail.

And don’t count on the police to help you ward off Biden’s bolshies. Almost half of Antifa/BLM had their charges dropped after they violently gutted Portland. Some got arrested and returned to riot the same day.

The commie push is on. I just want the good guys to be ready. Defend yourselves. They want you dead.