Bratty Libs WEEP as Republicans (Finally) Clown-Slap Some Manners Into Them

Leftists are similar to the youngest sister of the family. Bratty, entitled, and seemingly un-punchable, they get away with nonsense that the rest of us wouldn’t consider doing in the first place.

We can’t be shocked by such obnoxious behavior. It’s the normal course for a generation who were handed participation trophies and worse, were never held accountable for their actions. The left is brimming with pink-haired milksops who believe their pierced faces are untouchable, and the right is finally teaching them the invaluable lesson to be learned from a good biff to their septum ring.

Gen-X libs who never had reason to fear the 6:27 p.m. home arrival time of dad after a day of grimy work in a Ford factory (and a couple of beers with the boys) are finally learning the hard way: F*** Around and Find Out (FAFO).

For too long, the left has relied on the Republicans’ “turn the other cheek” attitude toward liberal insolence. Conservatives have held themselves to a standard of “we take the high road.” Those days are done.

The new FAFO elephants do things some of our predecessors weren’t happy to do; we punch back, hard.

FACT-O-RAMA! There can be no value placed on the lesson learned from a well-deserved haymaker delivered perfectly to the nose, especially when dispatched in front of a large group of people.

There are some rock stars on the right throwing down with the commies on a street-fight level, and we need to acknowledge them and follow their lead. Mad bomb shouts go out to the following donkey-punchers.

Ron DeSantis

I thought Florida’s GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis was hilarious when he went to Brandon, Fla., to sign anti-vax mandate legislation into law, (get it, Brandon?). The left got cranky. Little did they know that that was DeSantis being cuddly and playful.

Disney made the unbelievable mistake of thinking they run Florida, not vice versa. Even more incredible, the world’s largest children’s entertainment company came out swinging their woke, wiffleball bat at DeSantis in favor of teaching trans and genderqueer nonsense to kids as young as three years old. Little did they know that DeSantis was about to swing back, and his bat was made in Louisville.

DeSantis and Florida Republicans kicked Disney in their genderless, non-binary crotch and voted to take away Mickey Mouse’s special tax status after 55 years.

Get yourself a whiskey and enjoy the commies literally screaming in pain. Revel in their tears. The real fun begins at the 1-minute mark.

Democrats in the Florida House of Representatives can be heard yelling & shrieking after lawmakers voted to remove Disney’s special tax status—a privilege it held for 55 years. Disney employs 38 lobbyists in Tallahassee & donates generously to politicians. pic.twitter.com/ak7rBbB2vw — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2022

FACT-O-RAMA! Disney stock is down 30.75% in the past six months.

Just for giggles, DeSantis then signed off on some Florida redistricting that helps Republicans, making DeSantis a captain on Team FAFO.

Speaking of crying, entitled libs, check this out:

This was Taylor Lorenz a couple of weeks ago. She was crying victim of "harassment”. Today she tracked down and harassed family members of the @libsoftiktok account for an article she’s working on. It turns out Taylor’s the perpetrator, not victim.pic.twitter.com/CifXGvASCV — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 19, 2022

Jesse Kelly — Radio Host/Cheeseburger Deity

Talk radio is dominated by conservatives for a reason: liberals are so boring they can put a cup of coffee to sleep.

As the nation was still mourning the loss of Rush Limbaugh, a new voice in radio, Jesse Kelly, began blowing up in Houston, Texas. Jesse “The Oracle” Kelly is funny, anti-commie, and most importantly, he ascribes to the FAFO mantra of, “hit back, hit harder.” He goes after RINOs as much as he pounds the bolshie swine. Speaking of pounding, I’d be willing to make a monthly gift to any of Kelly’s favorite charity groups (like Task Force Dagger, a group that works to find and return the remains of military men killed in action) to watch him go three rounds with legendary sitzpinkler Don Lemon. Just a thought…

Kyle Rittenhouse

We can’t underestimate the importance of Rittenhouse. Antifa and BLM attacked cops, rioted, and burned our cities with near impunity, but only in liberal dung heaps like Chicago, Seattle, and Portland, Ore. They also showed up at conservative rallies and attacked older conservatives for the crime of wearing MAGA hats. Then they thought they’d try the same nonsense in Wisconsin. HAHAHAHA!

As plenty of cameras showed us, Rittenhouse was attacked by four people. Rittenhouse, legally carrying an AR-15, ventilated three of the anarchists, two of whom gave up the ghost on the streets of Kenosha, Wisc. Commie prag Gaige Grosskreutz, ILLEGALLY CARRYING A HANDGUN, drew on Rittenhouse, who then scattered Grosskreutz’s bicep for the good birds of Kenosha to enjoy for breakfast. After a trial that never should have happened, Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges.

Why is this important? This shows the Antifa gender-duds and their entitled friends of BLM that attacking conservatives might leave you with a fatal case of lead poisoning. There is a new sheriff in town.

Kurt Schlichter — Writer for Townhall

The two words I see most in Schlichter’s tweets are “buy” and ” ammo.” It’s great advice.

The prescient Schlichter knew in 2014 what the rest of the world didn’t catch on to until Trump showed up on the political stage, that “Conservatism Is The New Punk Rock.”

Though Schlichter and I write for the same company, I wouldn’t try to get away with this spectacular sentence he used to begin a recent article: “If you think pierced mutants with blue hair and gender confusion have some sort of right to leverage their position as public school teachers to groom your kids with racist Marxism and sexual confusion, you hate democracy.”

Not to seem ass-kissy, but that’s a great and hilarious way to start a piece. It’s also not something you would not have seen written by the previous generation’s conservative writers.

FACT-O-RAMA! I’m not even sure I can get away with the phrase “ass-kissy.” (Editor’s note: I let it slide. 😉)

Schlichter, like Jesse Kelly, hates commie pinkos with a gusto I haven’t seen since Patton.

Donald Trump — 45th (and 47th?) President of the U.S.A.

Trump put the FAFO Republicans on the map. Whether he was re-writing NAFTA while Canada’s Princess Cuck Trudeau looked on helplessly, bombing ISIS into extinction, or canceling Nancy Pelosi’s the drunken lizard lady’s flight overseas, Trump showed the world, and the bolshies, that he isn’t your Mitt Romney kind of Republican. “Real” Republicans Never-Trumpers hate Trump and his filthy, flag-waving legions. They thought Trump was a passing “fad.” Today, Trump wakes up early and works to replace the same RINOs who opposed him. He has endorsed 137 candidates, and 134 have won.

The never-Trumpers and the Democrats have foolishly underestimated Trump, or they’ve stupidly dismissed him. Old-school Republicans, pining for the Reagan era, can’t accept that Trump IS the new Republican party. Democrats fail to understand that if Trump can summon 300,000 patriots to a mostly peaceful protest on Jan. 6 and leave their guns at home, he can do it again and again.

The FAFO Republicans are long overdue. Republicans of the past sat on their hands while the left went from “gay people want the right to get married” to “pedophiles are good people; now let us tell that to your four-year-old.” Marxists have all but taken over our schools, which was just one of their goals for bringing communism to the U.S. We are now just playing catch-up. Perfect timing too. Check out this tweet:

Wow. this is a real event happening at Georgetown University… yet we're called conspiracy theorists for talking about how the left is trying to normalize this? pic.twitter.com/zBLElbNfss — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 21, 2022

Republicans are finally punching back.