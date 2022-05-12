Food Riots Hit Iran ... Are We Next?

Protests and food riots have hit Iran with citizens taking to the streets to chant “Death to Dictator” and “Death to Raisi.” Ebrahim Raisi is the hardline Islamist leader of Iran, and his government recently cut back on wheat import subsidies, leading to big hikes in the prices for staples like bread and pasta.

According to Radio Free Europe, the “cash-strapped” regime will “maintain the current price of traditional Iranian bread.” Raisi also promises bread subsidies for the poor.

One problem: Iran has a lot of poor and not a whole lot of cash, despite Presidentish Joe Biden’s relaxation of sanctions on the terrorist regime in his first month in office.

#BREAKING: #Iranian regime increased the price of flour & subsequently bread in #Iran. This has sparked another nationwide protests in #Iran. A few days ago in #Izeh & now, tonight in #Dezful. People chant "Death to Dictator", "Death to Raisi". pic.twitter.com/Eod3yGK9SR — Iran Protests Watch (@IProtests) May 11, 2022

At another protest, Iranians can be heard chanting “Akhoonds (Shi’ite clerics) must get lost.”

Tehran has already cracked down on food-related discontent in the country’s Arab-dominated Khuzestan province in the southwest. According to one report, witnesses in Izeh say riot police have been brought in to quell peaceful protests.

The question is: Will Americans take to the streets shouting “Death to Biden” over their hungry infants?

In this country, there’s been a lot of talk and very little action on the country’s worsening baby formula shortage.

During what sounded like a dress rehearsal for a new show called “More Callous Than Psaki,” incoming White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre laughed when asked who the Biden Administration’s point person was on the formula crisis.

“At the White House, I don’t know. [laughing] I can find out for you and get you a person who is running point.”

Whatever the White House is doing — if anything — they don’t seem to be communicating with Capitol Hill.

HuffPo reported earlier this week that several senators told the paper that “they weren’t aware of the shortage at all” when asked. The same story noted that outgoing PressSec Jen Psaki “did not outline any steps the Biden administration is taking,” despite claiming that solving the crisis is a “priority.”

Recommended: What’s That Flying Out of Madonna’s… You Know?

Adding insult to injury, “the Biden administration has been shipping pallets of formula to the Mexican border to hand out free of charge” to illegal aliens, according to a report today by PJ Media’s own Athena Thorne.

After virtually dismantling our southern border and incentivizing an unprecedented mass of illegals, Presidentish Joe Biden is now virtually stealing food from the mouths of American babies to alleviate the border crisis he created.

This sort of callous vindictiveness is not the treatment free people with an elected government should have to endure — or would even just expect.

Americans have been blessed in so many ways but perhaps mostly in the abundance that we produce. When we take to the streets to protest, it’s almost always about policy, not about availability of everyday necessities.

Iranians take to the streets, despite the assurance of regime violence, because they have no other outlet.

But when the Biden Administration favors illegals over our Americans’ own infants — while giving a wink and a nod to “mostly peaceful” antics from BLM and Antifa — how long will the great middle of the country continue to believe that our best outlets are peaceful?

This is a dangerous path we’re on, and Joe Biden and the American Left blazed it.