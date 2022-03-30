The Morning Briefing: Liberal Perv Parade Proving Exactly Why Florida Law Is Needed

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. We meet in the meadow at midnight. Don’t forget the gas masks and jodhpurs.

The most lied-about state legislation in recent history was finally signed into law this week by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Parental Rights in Education bill is about just that — parental rights. American leftists have long been open about viewing parents as annoying obstacles to the public education indoctrination process. That’s how “Pre-K” came into being in the first place. The sooner they can get the kids out of the house for several hours a day, the easier it is to start brainwashing them with a radicalized agenda.

The Florida law merely prevents teachers from talking about issues of sex and gender with kids from Pre-K to third grade, so kids ages four to eight.

As I wrote last week, it’s really disturbing that Democrats are so hell-bent on being able to talk to innocent, vulnerable children who are barely removed from toddlerhood about sex.

Megan has a new post out that perfectly illustrates why the law is necessary:

The angry teachers of TikTok are rolling in after Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education law (also known as “Don’t Say Gay,” because politics demands that every bill signed by a Republican must be demonized). The word “gay” is not in the bill. The bill actually protects children in pre-K through third grade from being assaulted with discussion of sex and gender issues that they are not ready to handle. For some reason, people on the left are having meltdowns because they can’t talk about their personal sex lives with little children and, in a bizarre trend, they’re making videos about it — like this guy who thinks he can no longer talk about paddleboarding with his kindergartners.

What Teacher Paddleboard was lamenting was not being able to talk to his young charges (kindergarteners) about his personal life with his gay partner.

When did the world become so insane that kindergarteners needed to know what teachers did for fun over the weekend? I come from an era when it was nigh on impossible to imagine my teachers existing outside of the school when I was that young. And we certainly weren’t going deep on gender issues then. We were mostly playing tag and eating boogers.

More from Megan:

But at least one teacher, Amber Mercier who works at The Academy, says she’ll keep lying to parents about their kids, and she’s willing to lose her job over it. Mercier is gay, and she believes keeping secrets about sexuality from her students’ families — if the student wants her to — is worth losing her job over. “I just want to go ahead and state that I would rather lose my job than out one of my students to their families. Being a safe person and a safe place for kids who don’t have that at home is one of the best parts of being a teacher, so, yeah, I’m not doing it. Fire me, sue me, take me to jail — I’m not doing it.”

Again, we’re talking about kids between the ages of four and eight, exactly what is she going to out them for?

Kids that young who have sex issues have them because adults put them there. Yeah, I’m stating that unequivocally. I’m not going to buy into the liberal perv world that says kids in the sandbox are riddled with gender identification issues. We not only have to reject their lunatic premises, but we must also get louder and louder about doing so.

Because they have the coastal media outlets and, sadly, much of corporate America on their side right now, leftists have deluded themselves into believing that regular Americans are on board with the radicalized agenda.

They’re not but they might be overrun by it anyway very soon.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This Golden retriever finds happiness by rolling tennis balls down a bathtub ramp! 🥺https://t.co/97uWSnmUVg pic.twitter.com/cWZdlnhAQ7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 29, 2022

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: Biden’s COVID Relief ‘The Biggest Fraud in a Generation’

As if the Left Hasn’t Hurt Comedy Enough, Now We Comedians Brace for Will Smith Copycats

LOL. Does Joe Biden Really Have the Most Foreign Policy Experience of Any U.S. President?

Shocker! The FBI ‘Doesn’t Know’ Where Hunter’s Laptop Is

Networks Continue With ‘Don’t Say Hunter Biden’ Policy Despite New Revelations

Florida Teacher Says She’ll Break the Law to Keep Secrets About Sexuality From Parents

Well, Well, Well. Look Who Has a Drug for Alopecia in Development

Trump Wants Putin to Release Any Information He Has About Biden Business Deals in Russia

Biden One-Off Blows Up Elaborate White House Narrative

Shut Up, Mickey: Disney Vows to Fight DeSantis in Court While a Fourth Grade Teacher Is Arrested for Attempted Child Rape

Biden Said He’d Be ‘Fortunate’ to Face Trump in 2024. Yeah, About That…

California: Convicted Terrorist Gets 15 Years for Selling Meth While on Supervised Release

President Paste-Eater can’t stop. It Never Ends: White House Walks Back Biden’s Clarification of an Earlier Misstatement

AOC Stomps Her Little Foot and Demands That Justice Thomas Resign or Face Impeachment

Switch parties already, Mittens. Romney Says He’s ‘Undecided’ on Jackson Confirmation, but Is He?

Is a Deal to End the Fighting in Ukraine a Mirage?

Biden Isn’t the Only One Americans Think Needs a Cognitive Test

The Media Cheered as Biden Nearly Got Us Into WWIII

Townhall Mothership

‘Not Something I Want to Do’: Trump Says He Is Not Interested in Becoming Speaker of the House

CNN+ Launched, But Does Not Have the Support of Multiple Large Streaming Platforms

Defense is racist. NFL Will Require Every Team to Hire Minority Offensive Coach for Upcoming Season

Big Brother is watching. Or Drunk Uncle. Biden Administration Will ‘Monitor’ Florida’s New Parental Rights Bill

Missouri set to hammer banks who cut off gun industry

Cam&Co. Biden wants billion dollar boost to ATF budget

Bill introduced to have firearm transaction records shredded

Game on. The flight attendant mask mandate lawsuit has arrived

DHS preparing for unprecedented Title 42 border rush of up to 18,000 migrants per day

Except without the fun stuff. Larry Summers: ‘the situation continues to resemble the 1970s’

Republicans Secure an Election-Shaking Victory in Ohio Redistricting

Kira. Iconic L.A. Comedy Club Show Supports for Chris Rock With Marquee Change

UCLA’s Director of Race and Equity Wishes Death on Clarence Thomas

AWKWARD: AOC admits Dems are in trouble for the midterms while blaming Biden who she SAYS she has the utmost respect for BUUUT …

FL Kindergarten teacher whining about NOT discussing his love life with his students is exactly WHY the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ LAW was needed (watch)

‘Love you buddy!’ Adam Sandler shows Chris Rock some love and support on Twitter

VIP

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: Is It Obama’s or Biden’s Fault That My Avocado Window Has Been Shrinking Lately?

Conservative Media: Stop Calling It the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Biden’s Communication Team Is Being Put Through a Nightmare

Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian Peace Negotiators May Have Been Poisoned

The White House Is Really Bad at Lying—Even Over the Small Stuff

GOLD DC Outsider: Ep. 58 ‘This Is Not About Russia, This Is a Fight Between Good Vs. Evil’

Around the Interwebz

Jim Carrey Calls Oscar Audience ‘Spineless’ For Will Smith Standing Ovation

A cosmic mystery: Astronomers capture dying star blowing smoke rings

‘110 Percent’: The 10 Most Hated Business Buzzwords and Jargon

Smells Like Onion

Delivery Bag Gets Battlefield Promotion Up To Napkin https://t.co/bjoAqd2iGo pic.twitter.com/2arH1MgPqN — The Onion (@TheOnion) March 30, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery