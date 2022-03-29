Insanity Wrap: Biden's COVID Relief 'The Biggest Fraud in a Generation'

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your weekly dose of the best of the worst. COVID relief’s half-trillion-dollar fraud is the new big crazy.

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

Everything goes off the rails — well, further off the rails — about 27 seconds in.

COVID Relief Fraud the Biggest Ever

If you’re on any blood pressure medication, this might be a good time to take it.

Many who participated in what prosecutors are calling the largest fraud in U.S. history — the theft of hundreds of billions of dollars in taxpayer money intended to help those harmed by the coronavirus pandemic — couldn’t resist purchasing luxury automobiles. Also mansions, private jet flights and swanky vacations. They came into their riches by participating in what experts say is the theft of as much as $80 billion — or about 10 percent — of the $800 billion handed out in a Covid relief plan known as the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. That’s on top of the $90 billion to $400 billion believed to have been stolen from the $900 billion Covid unemployment relief program — at least half taken by international fraudsters — as NBC News reported last year. And another $80 billion potentially pilfered from a separate Covid disaster relief program.

There’s nothing new here.

Back in 2009, then-Vice President admitted that “We know some of this money is going to be wasted” in President Barack Obama’s $787 billion “stimulus” package.

“There are going to be mistakes made,” Biden said. “Some people are being scammed already.”

Before the law was even six months old, Judicial Watch found that “At least $55 billion of U.S. stimulus funds … will likely be lost to waste, fraud and abuse.”

Obama called Biden his stimulus “sheriff” to guard against waste, fraud, and abuse.

Back to the COVID relief spending…

Just like the stimulus, the important thing was to get the money out the door and into the hands of favored constituencies.

If that means thieves got half a trillion in inflationary funny money, that’s just the cost of doing business with Joe Biden.

Insanity Wrap figured you needed a break before we went any deeper into this week’s craziness.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Entirely Peaceful Protest

Check out the shoulders on that dude. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

More like this, please:

A host of Olympians, swimming champions and coaches are calling on the NCAA to protect female athletes against the organization’s decision to include any biological male who identifies as a woman in women’s only competitions, asking the organization: “Do we have a voice?”

Yes, but only if you choose to use it.

Ladies, please remember on Election Day that it isn’t anyone on the Right telling you what you cannot say or what you must think about men competing in women’s sports.

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

Bill Gates did an interview with Technology Review this week where he was promoting his new book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.” During the interview, he told a reporter that he believes wealthier nations can help save the planet by “moving to 100% synthetic beef.” He is, of course, talking about the fake, plant-based meat such as that made by Beyond Meat, which we’ve covered here extensively in the past. He assured everyone that it would work out just fine, but not in lower-income, third-world nations. Just in the wealthier, more advanced countries. You know… like the United States.

Allow Insanity Wrap to speak bluntly here: The entire point of becoming wealthier and more advanced is so you can eat a steak any damn time you want to eat a steak.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner — bring on the red meat.

When Gates tells you that “You can get used to the taste” of fungi masquerading as beef, tell that pompous private-sector autocrat, “No, YOU get used to the taste.”

Biden’s ’70s Show

AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File

Biden’s “budget” is partly paid for by a Marxian “wealth tax” that won’t pass constitutional muster.

There’s also the issue of how raging inflation will impact spending and how rising interest rates will force Washington to spend even more just servicing the existing $30 trillion debt.

So that “reduced” $1.4 trillion deficit for next year that Biden actually has the gall to brag about is courtesy of Ms. Rosy Scenario.

Congress has had two decades to change course away from the fiscal cliff, but at every opportunity, they’ve punched the accelerator, Thelma & Louise-style.

You know how that ends.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Kamala Harris, Mystic Voyager Through Time and Space

