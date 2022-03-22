Insanity Wrap: Kamala Harris, Mystic Voyager Through Time and Space

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your weekly dose of the best of the worst. Kamala Harris, time traveler is the new big crazy.

Plus:

Take the Harris Supercut Challenge!

Pro-Kremlin paper scrubs Ukraine War casualty figures, but we have them

Incentivizing hypocrisy gets you more (and more blatant) hypocrites

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

After an Oregon school banned Pride & BLM flags, these 2 middle school counselors responded with this TikTok. They have since been placed on leave. pic.twitter.com/TW5bSmeEaw — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2022

How many industries are there where employees can say “f-you” to the boss and pretty much everybody else — and then only get a suspension?

There shouldn’t be any. But if there absolutely has to be one or two, because of whatever nonsense justification, none of them should be school counselors.

Kamala, Oh, Kamala, Say, Have You Heard Kamala — Kamala the Stupid Lady?

(With apologies to Groucho Marx for the headline.)

Kamala Harris, profundinator:

The Governor and I, and we were all doing a tour of the library here. And, um, talking about the significance of the passage of time. Right? The significance of the passage of time. [Kamala pauses here so that the audience might let the unexplained significance sink in.] So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs. And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children.

You’d be forgiven if you thought Harris was quoting that Gary Wright song. Or was it Al Stewart?

What I gather from her, uh, statement is that the passage of time is significant because of wires, jobs, and children.

Huge, if true.

There was also something also about laying, and Insanity Wrap prays that’s the wires and not anything else she mentioned.

For what it’s worth, the Alleged Vice President was speaking about high-speed internet access, something the Biden Administration loves spending your money on.

Last year’s “9% On Infrastructure Infrastructure Bill” dedicated a whopping $65 billion dollars to “improve broadband internet access in rural areas and make broadband more affordable for lower-income households.”

Insanity Wrap has no problem making high-speed internet more affordable and more accessible. That’s why we’re so excited to switch to Starlink later this year when we finally get our Dishy McFlatface installed.

$99 a month for high-speed internet that will work in the most remote locations either side of the North or South Pole. That’s about 35-45% less than we’re spending now on Comcast wired internet, and we won’t be spending any of your tax dollars — or inflationary funny money — to get that discount.

But good ol’ Biden and Harris would rather flood state governments with tax dollars that will probably fund more graft than wires.

Insanity Wrap has come to the conclusion that the White House likes it when Harris spews her seventh-grade-level word salad about these things so that we talk about the word salad and not about the corruption underpinning it.

But Insanity Wrap readers get both!

You’re welcome.

Recommended: Leave Poor Hunter Biden Alone, Pleads Self-Styled Activist for the Disadvantaged

Wait for It…

Domino effect.. Watch until the end.. pic.twitter.com/nR02WlmGkr — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 21, 2022

Insanity Wrap figured you needed a little palate cleanser before we went any further.

You Want the Truth? You Can’t Handle the Truth!

AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Forgive any mistakes in translation, but while Russian losses in Ukraine aren’t as bad as Ukraine claims (naturally), they’re even worse than official U.S. estimates:

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation refutes the information of the Ukrainian General Staff about the alleged scale losses of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, during a special operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces lost 9,861 people killed and 16,153 people were injured.

Those numbers come from Komsomolskaya Pravda, which is a pro-Kremlin tabloid, not some Ukraine propaganda outlet.

The Soviets had about 15,000 KIAs and another 35,000 wounded over 10 years in Afghanistan.

Around 6,000 US troops died over 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan.

With all of Ukraine’s major cities still in Ukrainian hands, there’s no end in sight to the carnage.

Ready for the kicker?

Insanity Wrap had to link to a web archive version of the story because Komsomolskaya Pravda scrubbed the original.

Whatever Putin doesn’t want you to know about his little war is probably pretty close to the truth.

Here’s Two Minutes and 11 Seconds of Word Salad

I made a compilation video of Kamala Harris world salads. I apologize or you're welcome. pic.twitter.com/vTl5qZGHcP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 21, 2022

How much can you take?

Insanity Wrap lasted 44 seconds. “What we have in terms of our Eastern flank and our NATO allies” undid us.

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

Insanity Wrap was about to claim that Hakeem Jeffries was this week’s craziest person in the world for thinking he could get away with such blatant hypocrisy.

But then we remembered that his (D) Armor fully protects him from accusations of hypocrisy, no matter how on-target they might be. And that his Race Armor deflects such accusations right back at the accuser while transmogrifying them into untrue (but still deadly) charges of racism.

So, really, Jeffries would have to be the craziest person in the world not to be such an awful and blatant hypocrite.

Incentives matter, folks.

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Insanity Wrap loves the Daily Mail, where the headline is the story.

Most of it, anyway.

What makes this headline so interesting isn’t the story itself, but the source.

The soon-to-be-released book — This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future — is by two New York Times reporters.

The steady drumbeat (first heard by Roger Kimball) to drive Harris, and then Biden, from office has begun.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: We Need to Talk About Groomers

Look at the Shoulders on That Dude

First, they steal opportunities from women. Then, they tell us we “should be celebrating” this as a victory for women. A Masterclass in Gaslighting. https://t.co/l3j2psulIF — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) March 22, 2022

Ladies, you could put a stop to this madness at once, if you’d just decline to compete in events featuring men.

You have nothing to feel guilty about.

Nothing.

One More Thing…

Because some days, Insanity Wrap is still only this many [holds up four fingers] years old.

That’s a Wrap for this week.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

