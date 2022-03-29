Biden Said He’d Be ‘Fortunate’ to Face Trump in 2024. Yeah, About That…

Last week, Joe Biden, in a lame attempt at exuding confidence and bravado, claimed he would consider himself “fortunate” if he were to run against Donald Trump again in 2024.

“In the next election I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” Biden said during a news conference from NATO headquarters.

More than half of U.S. voters believe cheating affected the results of the 2020 election, according to a recent Rasmussen Reports survey.

Regardless of what one believes about the 2020 election, though, a new poll has found that Biden has no reason to act so cocky about 2024, because it shows that in a hypothetical 2024 match-up between Trump and Biden, Trump wins easily.

The latest Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, which was released Monday, found that Trump beats Biden 47% to 41%.

In fact, this is just one of many polls showing Trump beating Biden. The current RealClearPolitics average of Trump/Biden match-up polls has Trump ahead of Biden by 3.7%.

The only bright side of the poll for Biden is that his vice president, Kamala Harris, performed worse than he did, losing to Trump 49% to 38%.

Despite the decisive preference for Trump over Biden or Harris, Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, tried to dismiss Trump’s strength in the survey.

“I would not give a lot of weight to trial heats right now other than they reflect the weakness of Biden and the administration right now,” he told The Hill. “That Trump beats them both by a wide margin suggests most Republican nominees once known fully by the public would beat them unless they are able to pivot out of the current nadir in their numbers.”

The White House has been trying to “pivot out of the current nadir in their numbers” for about seven months now.