Networks Continue With 'Don't Say Hunter Biden' Policy Despite New Revelations

Newsbusters is reporting that, despite recent revelations about Hunter Biden’s laptop, the national news broadcasts on the three main television networks — ABC, CBS, NBC — have not allowed the name of Hunter Biden to cross the lips of any of their news anchors since July 12, 2021.

Even after the “newspaper of record,” the New York Times, finally reported on some of the explosive evidence contained in Hunter Biden’s laptop, the network news remained silent about the president’s drug-addicted, criminal son.

Twelve days ago, the Times highlighted e-mails it obtained “from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop that was left abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop.” In the nearly two weeks since that concession, the morning and evening newscasts on ABC, CBS and NBC have allowed ZERO coverage, totally censoring the revelation.

The major media hate it when anyone proves them wrong or exposes them as partisan hacks. This is especially true when a right-leaning source exposes them.

NBC (and the other networks) failed to follow-up in October when the tiny art gallery (they have two employees) representing the Biden son had its small business loan skyrocket from $150,000 to a total of $580,000. In October, when prints of the younger Biden’s art sold for a combined $375,000, the networks were similarly silent.

But it’s the laptop that the New York Post first publicized that represents the most egregious example of media bias. The fact that all media outlets and social media platforms declared the laptop and its contents either “unverified” or “disinformation” less than two weeks before the 2020 election — and subsequently censored any and all mention of it in news articles — makes those news outlets “Laptop Truthers.”

A poll conducted by the Media Research Center in November of 2020 found that 45 percent of Biden voters were unaware of the story. According to then-MRC Research Director Rich Noyes: “Full awareness of the Hunter Biden scandal would have led 9.4% of Biden voters to abandon the Democratic candidate, flipping all six of the swing states he won to Trump, giving the President 311 electoral votes.” Twelve days after the Times confirmed that Hunter Biden’s laptop is real, ABC, CBS and NBC are still silent. They need to say his name, report on this controversy, and all the other Hunter Biden scandals.

“Say his name.” Hunter Biden.