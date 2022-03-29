Shut Up, Mickey: Disney Vows to Fight DeSantis in Court While a Fourth Grade Teacher Is Arrested for Attempted Child Rape

We interrupt the wall-to-wall national coverage of the outbreak of violence at this week’s Annual Narcissists’ Convention to bring you other entertainment news. According to The Mix, the Walt Disney Company announced this week that it would do everything it can to have Florida’s HB 1557 either repealed or struck down in court. Forbes posted Darth Mickey’s threat via Twitter:

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney Family as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

Wow. You can almost see those letters in gold, moving vertically over a starfield while a symphonic theme stirs feelings of rebellion against a repressive regime….

There are, however, some problems with that notion.

1) As anyone with brains enough not to watch the Oscars can tell you, Disney is part of the oppressive regime.

2) The “Don’t Say Gay” bill, as leftists and cloistered elites like calling it, literally does not say “gay.”

3) You can read the text of the bill here. The bill has the unmitigated gall to give parents access to what is happening with their children in school and allows them to take action if they have concerns.

Now someone out there in the LGBTQ+/[email protected]#$%^&* crowd who identifies as a non-binary Maldivian cat-faced spider and whose pronouns are lkhsfs/fwmf is going to howl that this will put non-cis-gendered children at risk. Okay, howl to your heart’s content. It’s what your side does best. But let’s talk about risk for a moment.

According to the Post Millennial recently, 50-year-old Andrew Bert Hammond was arrested in Redmond, Washington. Mr. Hammond (who incidentally offered a plethora of advice on supporting BLM in the aftermath of the George Floyd incident) has been interacting with 13- and 14-year-old girls over the web and had arranged for a meeting with them specifically for sex in a hotel room in Redmond. He even brought along some of his favorite party supplies, which included handcuffs, duct tape, condoms, and lubricant. One can only imagine Mr. Hammond’s dismay when he answered the door to find not the realization of his twisted fantasies, but members of the local constabulary who promptly escorted him to the King County Correctional Facility. Although I am sure that handcuffs did end up playing a prominent role in the evening’s events, after all. He was arrested for two counts of attempted rape of a child, and charged with four counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, second-degree attempted rape of a child, and third-degree attempted rape of a child.

But wait, there’s more. In addition to his hobbies as a social justice warrior and pervert, Andrew Bert Hammond was a fourth-grade teacher at McMinnville Elementary School in Oregon. Principal Erika Nesvig did alert parents to the incident and told them that Hammond had been placed on administrative leave. She also noted the proper background checks and verifications of Hammond had been completed before Hammond was hired.

So tell me, Mr. Chapek, tell me you howlers and protestors and virtue signalers, do you think the parents of those fourth-graders had any right to know what was going on in that classroom? Please provide your answers in the space below and remember to show your work.