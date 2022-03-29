The White House Is Really Bad at Lying—Even Over the Small Stuff

It goes without saying that if you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember what your lies are. This relatively simple axiom is something that the Biden White House should start to follow because, quite clearly, they are having a hard time keeping track of their lies.

During a press briefing on Monday, Joe Biden was asked for his reaction to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings. It was actually a softball question, and one would expect Biden to gush over his nominee, talk about her immense qualifications, and then chide Republicans for treating her “unfairly.”

“Did you get any chance to watch much of the Judiciary Committee hearing?” the reporter asked.

“I didn’t get a chance to see any of it,” Biden replied. I’m sure the reporter was surprised. Joe Biden, the former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, most certainly had to be somewhat interested in seeing how his nominee performed.

And, you know, a week earlier, White House Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher claimed not only that Biden watched the hearings but that he had some rather specific reactions to them.

“The President watched portions of Judge Jackson’s hearing yesterday and today and is proud of the way she is showcasing her extraordinary qualifications, her experience and her even-handedness, her dedication to following the facts, the law and our Constitution as an independent judge is clear,” Meagher said. “He was also moved by the grace and dignity she has shown the deference to senators and the level of detail she is offering to reinforce the value of her experience, her intellect and the strength of her character.”

Then Meagher got really specific. “The President was particularly struck when reacting to Senator Leahy raising the broad support she’d received from the law enforcement community.”

Meagher went on, detailing Biden’s specific reactions to Jackson’s performance, such as his appreciation for “her respect for the intent of lawmakers and the text of the law” and how he was “struck by how she swiftly dismantled conspiracy theories put forward in bad faith.”

Is that right? That’s impressive for someone who didn’t watch any of the hearings. Joe Biden is a notorious liar for sure. Still, I think it’s safe to say that Meagher’s detailed explanation for Biden’s reaction to the hearings sounds like carefully crafted talking points, and Biden’s admission that he hadn’t watched the hearings was a rare moment of honesty.

So, this naturally has me wondering why the White House felt the need to lie about Biden watching the hearings. On top of that, why didn’t anyone at the White House tell Biden that he had? Sure, it’s possible that Biden “forgot” he’d watched them, and for sure, if Biden were told to say he had and what to say he’d have done so.

I don’t consider Joe Biden to be a particularly honest person, and I’ve certainly covered a number of his blatant lies here at PJ Media many times, but it seems to me that Biden had no reason to lie about having not watched the hearings. Between the situation in Europe and his regular nap schedule, I’m sure he didn’t have much time to tune in to see his nominee try to explain her record of leniency for child pornographers. Quite frankly, the White House could have easily explained Biden’s not watching the hearings on his “busy schedule” and no one would have thought anything of it. Instead, they falsely claimed Biden watched them to use his “reaction” to spew talking points.

The White House made the situation worse when they tried to clarify Biden’s remarks to Fox News. “He watched clips and read coverage, but not the hearing in full,” a White House official said. That really doesn’t jive with Biden’s claim that he didn’t see “any” of the hearings now, does it?

If you’re gonna lie, at least get your lie straight with everyone.