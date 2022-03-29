Biden One-Off Blows Up Elaborate White House Narrative

In case you were wondering just how casually and habitually the White House lies to Americans, here’s an illustrative example. On Monday, the Biden Collective made the mistake of allowing their basement gimp to hold a presser. At one point, CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe asked the figurehead if he had gotten a chance to watch any of the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings last week. Biden answered simply, “I didn’t get a chance to see any of it, unfortunately.”

Makes sense; Biden’s been busy overseas, trying to launch World War III by firing off multiple gaffes of mass destruction. It’s understandable that he hasn’t been sitting through the current political theater on the Senate stage.

Alas, his handlers had forgotten to tell him what activities he had supposedly been doing — and just like that, in the space of a second, the narrative that Biden actually cared about “his” nominee’s success vanished in a puff of smoke, along with any remaining credence that he was actually running things in the White House.

You see, just last week, while the Jackson hearings were in progress, Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher gave a lengthy statement about how intently Biden was watching the proceedings. Meagher went so far as to pepper the claim with details of Biden’s personal reactions to the event. I was unable to find original video of Meagher lying — it appears to be missing from its page on the Reuters website — but the White House posted a transcript of his remarks. I copied them below and took the liberty of emphasizing the most egregious fabrications. Get this:

Meagher: The President watched portions of Judge Jackson’s hearing yesterday and today and is proud of the way she is showcasing her extraordinary qualifications, her experience, and her even-handedness. Her dedication to following the facts, the law, and our Constitution as an independent judge is clear. He was also moved by the grace and dignity she has shown, the deference to senators, and the level of detail she is offering, reinforcing the value of her experience, her intellect, and the strength of her character. The President was particularly struck when, reacting to Senator Leahy raising the broad support she’d received from the law enforcement community, Judge Jackson spoke about her family members who have served as police officers, saying, “I know what it’s like to have loved ones who go off to protect and to serve, and the fear of not knowing whether or not they’re going to come home again because of crime in the community. Those are not abstract concepts or political slogans to me.” As a former Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, President Biden also appreciated her respect for the intent of lawmakers and the text of the law. He appreciated Judge Jackson’s commitment to stay in the lane of judges prescribed by the Constitution and her highlighting the importance of precedent. He was also struck by how she swiftly dismantled conspiracy theories put forward in bad faith. They’ve been debunked by numerous fact checks, experts, and the record itself.

There was more, but this is an adequate illustration of how Biden Collective mouthpieces have zero problem inventing entire scenarios out of thin air and lying to our faces in the service of pushing their agenda.

Fox News followed up with the White House in an effort to square the dueling accounts, but got no joy:

A White House official told Fox News, “He watched clips and read coverage, but not the hearing in full.” But when asked if Biden misspoke after he said he didn’t watch “any” of the hearing, the White House replied, “No.”

Watch a quick video summary of the travesty below: