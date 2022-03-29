AOC Stomps Her Little Foot and Demands That Justice Thomas Resign or Face Impeachment

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is nothing if not consistently stupid. Her latest idiocy is her strident demand that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas resign or face impeachment.

For the record, it’s the Senate that conducts impeachments of federal judges, not the House. But AOC’s ignorance of the Constitution never ceases to amaze us, nor does her penchant for blowing up trivial issues into federal cases.

“Clarence Thomas should resign,” the New York Democratic representative tweeted on Tuesday. “If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment.”

All of this is because Thomas’s wife Ginni has worked for conservative groups — perfectly legitimate groups. As for recusing himself from “matters involving his wife,” which cases were those, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez? The cases she is referring to did not involve his wife in the slightest, but rather groups she worked with. Justice Thomas had no cause to recuse himself. The radicals are just flinging feces at him.

Washington Examiner:

Ocasio-Cortez echoed what numerous other Democratic colleagues, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, have said in regards to the most senior justice’s spouse Ginni Thomas. The justice’s wife is a longtime conservative advocate and most recently had a trove of messages revealed by the House Jan. 6 Committee investigating the riot on the U.S. Capitol. The messages depicted Thomas encouraging former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to keep fighting in an effort to overturn the 2020 election results in favor of the former president.

Nothing illegal was proposed in those messages. Nothing unethical was suggested. Ginni Thomas was expressing the mainstream Republican position that the 2020 election was marred by fraud.

Certainly, Democrats can criticize Mrs. Thomas for harboring those beliefs. But for them to go after her husband for specious reasons relating to the beliefs and actions of his wife is far more dangerous than any riot at the Capitol. AOC and the Democratic radicals are trying to intimidate Thomas and drive him off the court so that Joe Biden can choose another SCOTUS nominee cut from the same cloth as Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Now, the Jan. 6 Committee is in the process of deciding whether to call Ginni Thomas in for a voluntary deposition to learn more about her support for controversial lawyer Sidney Powell‘s bid to challenge the 2020 election result. “I think what we know, if investigated further, could absolutely be grounds for potential impeachment. I absolutely do believe that,” Ocasio-Cortez told Axios on Monday. Last week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pushed back on calls for Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from specific cases over his wife’s political advocacy. “It’s his decision based upon law. If you spent any time studying the Supreme Court justice, he’s one who studies correctly,” McCarthy said. “If he sees it’s not upholding the Constitution he’ll rule against it. If it’s the Constitution, that’s what his job should be. It’s him.”

AOC and the radicals couldn’t give a fig about “the law.” This isn’t about the law; it’s about scorched-earth politics, and if the radical left has to destroy the Supreme Court to get control of it, so be it.