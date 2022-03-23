The Morning Briefing: Disney's LGBQTWXYZ Frenzy Sows Division in the Company Family

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. It’s best to not inquire as to the origins of the meat served at an inexpensive buffet.

Corporate wokeness in the United States of America has been reaching a fever pitch of late. Beloved brands that were once enjoyed by all Americans have decided that political preening is more important than half of their customer base. At first, it was just a trickle of companies, which made it somewhat easier to ignore, even if it was a company you liked.

Now there’s a flood of this nonsense.

The Walt Disney Company is one of the latest to fall from conservative grace, having opted to go all-in on the LGBTQ “Capitulate or Be Canceled!” movement.

This is really sad for those of us who love Disney. I turn into a 9-year-old kid whenever I go to Disneyland (Disneyworld is overrated) and I will never stop loving the place. My screensaver on my phone for the last five years is from spending Father’s Day 2017 at Disneyland with my daughter.

Chris wrote yesterday about being a Disney fan and the struggle to come to terms with the company’s new wokeness:

My family members have been major Disney fans for as long as we can remember. My parents honeymooned at Walt Disney World, and we go there at least once almost every year. I told somebody just yesterday that Disney keeps making it harder for families like ours to be Disney fans. Between their constantly increasing prices and their continuing efforts to make trip planning more difficult, Disney has taken a lot of the fun out of our visits to the parks. On top of that, the company, which remained publicly apolitical for decades, has increasingly taken a hard-left stance.

The ridiculous leftist stance du jour that Disney has taken has been to buy into the LGBTQ rage mob’s lies about Florida’s “Parental Rights In Education” bill, which the shrieking leftists are calling the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

More from Chris:

But not everybody at Disney subscribes to this bow to the LGBTQ lobby. A group of Disney cast members has written an anonymous open letter to the company’s management asking Disney to remain neutral. The letter is powerful and poignant, which is exactly what you’d expect from a company known for its storytelling. “As employees of the Walt Disney Company, we believe in the dignity of all people,” the letter begins. “This is why we do what we do.” These cast members expressly state that they love what they do because they’re able to celebrate everybody with their art. But in the second paragraph, the letter takes a pointed turn. “However, over the last few years, one group of cast members has become invisible within the company,” the cast members note. “The Walt Disney Company has come to be an increasingly uncomfortable place to work for those of us whose political and religious views are not explicitly progressive. We watch quietly as our beliefs come under attack from our own employer, and we frequently see those who share our opinions condemned as villains by our own leadership.”

Good people need to keep protesting the woke madness, even if there aren’t any immediate results. The worst thing that could happen is if we all roll over and play dead.

The recent news cycles are full of storied that highlight why what we do in conservative media is more important than ever. We keep fighting false narratives. Heck, Matt just got kicked off of Twitter for being fighting the LGBTQ crowd.

Our VIP subscription program keeps us in the fight. There’s serious journalism, cocktail videos, and a lot of other premium content that I guarantee you’ll enjoy. We’ll keep most of it on the free side of the paywall but we’re safe from the social media censors and cancel freaks over on the other side. Kevin Downey Jr. and I do a podcast called “Unwoke” every week and, believe me, we live up to its name.

The price is right too. With the discount we’re offering, you can support conservative media for a little more than three dollars a month. Around five and a half dollars a month gets you VIP Gold status, which gives you access to all of the premium content at every Townhall Media site (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Bearing Arms, HotAir, and Twitchy). You can enjoy live chats with the likes of me, Stephen Green, Kurt Schlichter, Ed Morrissey, Kira Davis, and Larry O’Connor. Click here to subscribe and use the promo code FAKENEWS to get the 25% discount.

It’ll be the best money you spend that doesn’t involve premium Irish whiskey.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Just in case you needed it today, a reminder that this is how they weigh koalas. 🐨❤️ pic.twitter.com/jtnlpzMbWX — Goodable (@Goodable) March 22, 2022

PJ Media

Kruiser’s ‘The Worst of Times’ for the Week of March 14-March 20, 2022

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: Kamala Harris, Mystic Voyager Through Time and Space

DeSantis Turns the Tables on the Gender-Bending NCAA Women’s Swimming Wokesters

Insane: Now All the Unvetted Afghans Biden’s Handlers Brought Here Can’t Be Deported

The Island of Dr. Fauci

Herself? 1619 Project Founder Nikole Hannah-Jones Finds Something New to Call Racist

Finally: A Transparent Voting Process That Can’t Be Corrupted, Hacked, or Cheated — Democrats Will Hate It

Disney Cast Members Who Don’t Buy Into the LGBTQ Agenda Make Their Voices Heard

Watch What Happens When a Mother at a School Board Meeting Tries to Read Explicit Content Served Up to Students

Trump Sticks It to Stormy Daniels in Court

When he’s right…Gingrich: Kamala Harris May Be the ‘Dumbest Person’ Elected as Vice President

Shot. Twitter Suspends Another Conservative – And It’s All Because of One Man

Chaser. I’ve Been Permanently Banned From Twitter for Telling the Truth

Russia Going All Medieval on the Ukrainian City of Mariupol

Will Collins Vote to Confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson?

Iran Nuclear Deal Hinges on Taking Terrorist Organization Off the List of Terrorist Organizations

Should It Matter That Judge Jackson Gives Light Sentences to Child Pornographers?

Shapiro. It’s Time for the Market Pushback to Begin

Stossel. Renewable Failure

Townhall Mothership

Kira. Believe All Women or Silence All Women?

Oh. MSNBC Commentator Likens Ted Cruz’s SCOTUS Questioning to a ‘Hate Crime’

Ukraine Fiasco: What the Hell Happened to Russia’s Military?

Twitter Has Doubled Down on Punishing the Babylon Bee

‘The View’ Guest Host Says Sen. Blackburn Raised ‘Legitimate Concerns’ When Questioning SCOTUS Nominee

Second Amendment Protection Act signed in Wyoming

Cam&Co. ABC News shills for Biden’s “ghost gun” rules

Tax incentives for gun safes a point of unity

Kevin McCarthy Drops the Hammer on Adam Schiff

Ain’t it grand? Lindsey Graham 2.0 Rises From the Ashes During KBJ Confirmation Hearing

Ukraine retakes key suburb in Kyiv

This Tablet takedown of fact-checkers is worth a look

David Lat’s open letter to the dean of Yale Law School

Orlando Sentinel has to put ‘female’ in quotation marks to describe swimmer Emma Weyant

#Popcorn. Upcoming book alleges that Jill Biden was unhappy with the choice of Kamala Harris as VP

Bill Melugin marks the six-month anniversary of the DHS investigation into those Border Patrol agents whipping Haitian migrants

VIP

Ted Cruz Nails Ketanji Jackson on Critical Race Theory

Congresswoman Sarah Palin?

This Is Our Moment to Stand Up Against the Trans Movement

The Left Targets Parental Rights Groups

GOLD The Left Is Targeting Kids and Now the Fight Is On

Around the Interwebz

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Distant NASA spacecraft snaps stunning images of Jupiter and its moons

The Highest-Calorie Item on McDonald’s Menu Isn’t What You Expect

Smells Like Onion

City Recycling Program Requires Residents To Sort, Sanitize, Melt, Re-Form, Label, Fill Bottles Before Placing In Bin https://t.co/2cZKz0OarO pic.twitter.com/DLIeaeD0JN — The Onion (@TheOnion) March 22, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery