Twitter Suspends Another Conservative – And It's All Because of One Man

It appears the fellow travelers at the Big Tech social media site Twitter are having a collective hissy fit again, suspending the account of another top conservative.

And it’s all over a man.

It seems the ones and zeros working in the Censorship Department over at Twitter can’t handle the truth and suspended Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Podcaster and tech entrepreneur Dave Rubin laid out the offense, tweeting the “offending” message by Kirk and said, “Looks like @charliekirk11 was suspended by Twitter for what seems like an accurate assessment of the timeline and then asking a legitimate question.”

— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 22, 2022

Kirk’s “offensive” tweet said, “Richard Levine spent 54 years of his life as a man.” Kirk continued with Levine’s biography which included his home life, saying, “He had a wife and a family. He ‘transitioned’ to being a woman in 2011.” And then Kirk discussed his newer life as Joe Biden’s Assistant DHS Secretary, “and now USA Today has named ‘Rachel’ Levine as a ‘Woman of the Year.’ Where are the feminists?” he asked.

There’s nothing offensive about this tweet. Nothing. It appears to be an accurate summation of Levine’s life. Kirk pointed out that Levine was born a man. Even Levine admits that.

Kirk apparently offends the 2+2=5 crowd by stating that Levine switched teams to Team Female and that USA Today named him “woman of the year.” Perhaps the scare quotes frightened the betas workings at Twitter.

Kirk obviously isn’t buying Levine’s title. He’s entitled to his opinion.

It seems that stating the obvious is too much for this bunch.

To be clear, Levine was born a man.

If Kirk doesn’t delete the tweet he won’t recover his Twitter account.

And he’s not the only one catching hell for stating the obvious. The Texas Attorney General “misgendered” and “offended” Levine when he called the Biden official a “man” on Twitter.

As NBC News tut-tutted on March 18, “Paxton shared an image of Levine from the USA Today feature and called her ‘a man.’ Intentionally misgendering a transgender person, meaning referring to them with the wrong pronouns or by their birth gender, is offensive.” NBC also reported that research shows “misgendering” an individual makes them feel bad.

Conservative attorney Jenna Ellis says “this is fight worth fighting.”

.@charliekirk11 has now been suspended for “hateful conduct.” This is a fight worth fighting. pic.twitter.com/uJzivc2zlU — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 22, 2022

The Babylon Bee also was censored by Twitter when the satire site named Rachel Levine “man of the year.”