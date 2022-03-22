This Is Our Moment to Stand Up Against the Trans Movement

If you ask any radical leftist about women’s rights, chances are very good that the issue they most directly associate it with is abortion. To them, abortion is a “woman’s right,” and how dare anyone, especially a man, try to argue otherwise? Though now men can get pregnant … or something. I don’t understand it, and neither do you, because the transgender movement is nonsensical, full of contradictions, and on top of that, a massive assault on women and women’s rights.

Currently, outrage over biological male Lia Thomas being allowed to compete with real women in NCAA swimming is making headlines, but this insanity isn’t limited to sports, either. Last year, the Biden administration called Rachel Levine, a biological man, the “first-ever female four-star admiral” of the U.S. Public Health Services (USPHS) Commissioned Corps—effectively preventing a real woman from ever holding that title. In December, Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider, a biological male, was dubbed “the highest-earning female contestant in the game show’s nearly 57-year run” by NBC News.

Truthfully, the evils of the trans movement are much bigger than men competing against women. The trans movement is also trying to redefine how we understand sex, gender, and biology. And sadly, they are succeeding in changing the sex and gender paradigm.

Look at how quickly the transgender movement has taken over everything. Things are happening today that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. For example, the ACLU argues that men can menstruate, and therefore, tampons should be offered in men’s bathrooms. The British medical journal Lancet recently referred to women as “bodies with vaginas.” Last summer, the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine issued new recommendations for gender-inclusive language like “chestfeeding,” “human milk feeding,” and “parent’s milk” because, they say, “not all people who give birth and lactate identify as female.”

This ridiculousness is embraced by the left, condoned by the media, and legitimized by the medical profession, making it extremely difficult to protect our kids from all this transgender propaganda. Trans indoctrination is being incorporated into the storylines of children’s shows. Schools are taking it upon themselves to encourage kids into switching gender identities and keeping it secret from their parents.

Related: The Gross New Woke Word for ‘Women’

What do you think is happening here?

The left expects us to accept these bizarre ideas blindly.

They don’t want to debate the science.

They don’t want to debate the morality of letting men steal opportunities from women.

To them, a woman can have a penis, and “end of discussion” because you’re a bigot if you don’t believe it. So they want to censor anything that goes against what they believe. This is un-American. And we have to stand up.

Enough is enough. Make no mistake about it. This is our moment to stand up for the rights of women—real women. We can’t be bullied by fear of reprisal by the radical leftist minority. Outrage over Lia Thomas repeatedly crushing his female competition is real and growing. No sane person can watch Lia Thomas crush the competition and think it is fair. The good news is that more people are speaking out against him and in support of Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, who failed to qualify for the NCAA championships because of Thomas.

We have to show the bullies of the trans movement we won’t take their nonsense anymore. Does anybody think this will get any better if we don’t speak up now? This is our moment, and we have to take advantage of it. If we can convince the NCAA to acknowledge the biological reality that Lia Thomas has genetic advantages over his competition, then we can finally make some progress about this issue.

If we don’t do this now, we will lose. We have already ceded too much ground on this, and we can’t afford to lose any more.

Here at PJ Media, we won’t be bullied. Instead, we will continue to fight for sanity. As a VIP subscriber, you know this puts us at risk of being censored, and your support as a subscriber helps us fight back. You can help us even more by gifting a VIP subscription to friends and family. I have now been permanently banned from Twitter just for calling out the transgender movement. They’ll keep coming for us until we’re all silenced. You’re already helping us fight the good fight, and you can help expand our army.