Trump Sticks It to Stormy Daniels in Court

A judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday that porn actress Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) will not have another shot at a defamation lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, and she also has to pay him almost $300,000 in legal fees. HAHAHAHAHA!

Former President Donald Trump gloried in his federal appeals court win Monday night, after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled adult-film actress Stormy Daniels owes him $300,000 in lawyer fees. https://t.co/16GFvGeFvQ pic.twitter.com/5GVtgyhsWz — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 22, 2022

Daniels and her now-imprisoned lawyer, Michael Avenatti, claimed Trump and Daniels slept together once in 2006. Trump has always denied the allegation. Needless to say, Trump applauded the verdict.

Related: Stormy, Go Home

“The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal,” Trump stated. “Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The $300,000 Daniels owes Trump is roughly the same amount of money Avenatti stole from her, which ultimately ended with Avenatti going to prison. Anyway you slice it, Daniels is out $600,000. HAHAHAHAH!

Or IS she??? It seems the aging pole-meister, who is likely only famous due to her legal battles with Trump, would rather go to the hoosegow than pay Trump what she owes him.

I will go to jail before I pay a penny — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 22, 2022

SAD-O-RAMA! The now weathered Stormy Daniels had a mercifully brief attempt at stand-up comedy. I was offered a chance to open for her and declined.

Let’s not forget how lefty bozos wanted Avenatti to become president.

That’s future President Avenatti to you Sir. Show some respect when MSM pushed the Avenatti for President back in 2018 https://t.co/YklGCI0Nbe — Timmy O' Toole (@timmyotoole23) March 21, 2022

Trump’s lawyer involved in the “hush money” paid to Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen, is also in jail. Both lawyers are in the pokey, Daniels is out $300,000, and President Trump is free to play golf. HAHAHAHAHA!