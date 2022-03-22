News & Politics

Trump Sticks It to Stormy Daniels in Court

By Kevin Downey Jr. Mar 22, 2022 2:43 PM ET
(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday that porn actress Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) will not have another shot at a defamation lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, and she also has to pay him almost $300,000 in legal fees. HAHAHAHAHA!

Daniels and her now-imprisoned lawyer, Michael Avenatti, claimed Trump and Daniels slept together once in 2006. Trump has always denied the allegation. Needless to say, Trump applauded the verdict.

Related: Stormy, Go Home

“The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal,” Trump stated. “Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The $300,000 Daniels owes Trump is roughly the same amount of money Avenatti stole from her, which ultimately ended with Avenatti going to prison. Anyway you slice it, Daniels is out $600,000. HAHAHAHAH!

Or IS she??? It seems the aging pole-meister, who is likely only famous due to her legal battles with Trump, would rather go to the hoosegow than pay Trump what she owes him.

SAD-O-RAMA! The now weathered Stormy Daniels had a mercifully brief attempt at stand-up comedy. I was offered a chance to open for her and declined.

Let’s not forget how lefty bozos wanted Avenatti to become president.

Trump’s lawyer involved in the “hush money” paid to Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen, is also in jail. Both lawyers are in the pokey, Daniels is out $300,000, and President Trump is free to play golf. HAHAHAHAHA!

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey, Jr. Is a comedian and columnist. When he isn't writing or performing on stage he is collecting surf records and perhaps practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment, the Atomic Bunker,  looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale.

TRENDING
Editor's Choice