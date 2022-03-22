Congresswoman Sarah Palin?

Sarah Palin has been a fixture in the Republican sphere for well over a decade but has struggled to make a full political comeback since resigning as the governor of Alaska in 2009.

Her latest flirtation with returning to public office comes after the death of Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) last week.

Palin told Newsmax that she would be up for the job of replacing Young, who was the longest-serving member in Congress, if offered the opportunity.

“If I were asked to serve in the House and take his place, I would be humbled and honored and I would. Yeah, in a heartbeat I would,” Palin said. “We’ll see how this process is going to go in terms of filling that seat but it would be an honor.”

“When the media has already clobbered you, as bad as you can get clobbered, and the haters, you’re not going to change their mind,” she added. “But you have faith that there are enough Americans who understand where you’re coming from.”

This could open the door for a Palin House bid, as there is are two special elections this summer to determine who will serve until the end of Young’s term, according to Anchorage Daily News. The special primary is tentatively scheduled for June 11, with the special general on Aug. 16.

Shortly after, that replacement will quickly have to run for re-election again in November. Palin might be one of the few candidates who could emerge with the needed stamina and public interest to succeed. Young had held the office since 1973, and it will certainly be interesting to see who fills those big shoes, as the state has only one congressional district.

The 2008 vice presidential nominee previously hinted at a primary challenge to Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) this election cycle, but never ended up announcing a bid. Murkowski is a moderate and is often criticized for liberal-leaning views on some social issues and for her collaboration with Democrats. Palin’s decision against running was likely fueled by former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Kelly Tshibaka.

Palin was way ahead of her time when it came to her off-the-cuff nature, which helped set the stage for the Trump administration. She was one of the many Republican voices that backed the Tea Party movement, which has since morphed into the populist wing of the party.

Although her former running mate, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), had been forcibly shoved to the side by many Republicans once Trump came onto the scene, Palin’s endorsement of Trump protected her from alienation and fully fading into irrelevance. She could easily bank on that support, as well as the Biden administration’s failures, to formulate her own campaign strategy. Her name recognition could be a blessing and a curse, especially given the unorthodox political tendencies of the Last Frontier.

If she chooses to throw her hat in the ring, it would be an opportune time as Republicans are expected to win back control of the House in 2022. Alaska will be using its ranked-choice voting system for the first time this year, meaning that the primary is mixed with both Republicans and Democrats. The enthusiasm for conservative leadership could safely secure Palin or another Republican that House seat. Of course, that’s assuming that Democrats would mount a formidable challenge.

Palin’s potential House bid would undoubtedly send the liberal media on the next flight to Alaska, as they would love to take her down at any cost.