Gingrich: Kamala Harris May Be the ‘Dumbest Person’ Elected as Vice President

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said the country has “strong reason” to pray for Joe Biden’s health, and the reason is that Kamala Harris is the “dumbest person” ever to be vice president.

“You know, he [Biden] may or may not have cognitive decline problems at his age, but at her age, she’s just dumb,” Gingrich said on Hannity on Fox News Monday evening. “Let’s be clear, Kamala Harris may be the dumbest person ever elected vice president in American history and that’s why people keep resigning.”

Harris’s office has been plagued by a series of high-profile exits. This week, her national security advisor, Nancy McEldowney, bailed.

“If you were her national security advisor, and you were competent, and you’d worked hard, and you knew what you were doing, and you watched her in Poland break up laughing when she’s asked about Ukrainian refugees, you had to feel a sense of total humiliation,” Gingrich explained.

Gingrich was referring to Kamala’s disastrous trip to Poland and her joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

“So I’m not surprised that that particular advisor resigned because it’s very clear that Kamala Harris should never, ever be allowed to leave the country,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s former press secretary, Iuliia Mendel, also criticized Harris for her embarrassing press conference performance. “It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency,” Mendel said.