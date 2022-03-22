The Island of Dr. Fauci

Going into the November midterms, we learn that the Republicans enjoy a double-digit generic ballot lead over the Democrats thanks to the concatenating failures of arguably the worst administration ever to preside over the nation. This has led to an overweening confidence by many pundits and commentators that a Republican sweep of the House and the Senate is in the offing. But one should never underestimate the resources of the Democrats, who are no slouches at strategic planning and, judging by past performance, have no intention of playing by the electoral rules. If this exigency is not taken into consideration and forcefully anticipated, the Republicans will lose another election they should by rights have won—and won handily.

Despite living off the viscid meld of lies, jobbery, slander, censorship, and corruption, both the Democrat party and its cortege of patrons and apologists are uniquely adept at insidious reasoning and political calculation. Not only will they never allow a crisis to go to waste—a phrase used positively by Winston Churchill and pejoratively by Rahm Emanuel—the party and its retinue know how to manufacture a crisis in the first place to foster their radically subversive aims. Never let a non-crisis remain an empty category.

Republicans and mentally alert citizens must make provision for the next delusionary syndrome the Democrats will seek to establish, the onset, in Peter Dreyer’s apt phrase, of a “realm of unreason congenial to angry authoritarian demagogues.” Dealing with runaway inflation, spiraling gas prices, open borders, foreign embarrassments, a cognitively impaired president, and a vice-presidential nonentity, Democrats are well aware that they have no chance of winning a legitimate election, but are determined to find a way to massage the ballot and slither to victory, enacting a re-run of the 2020 electoral charade. All that is required is another presumably infectious COVID-19 variant ostensibly ravaging through the population—say, the pi variant, trailing an endless series of mutating integers—accompanied by a solemn press conference, a CDC code red alarm, the fomenting of public panic, the imposition of lockdowns, mandates and other stringent restrictions, and presto!—closed voting booths, mail-in ballots, unmonitored postal deliveries, plumbing misfortunes, and secret midnight vote tallies.

Anthony Fauci is clearly preparing the way. He tells us that the U.S. is likely to see an increase in COVID cases but doesn’t expect a “surge.” At least, not yet. We are cannily being lulled into a state of complacence. But, he continues, “you always have to have the flexibility…That’s no time at all to declare victory because this virus has fooled us before, and we really must be prepared for the possibility that we might get another variant and we don’t want to be caught flatfooted on that.” Very convenient. Similarly, as The Epoch Times reports, Fauci suggested that officials may have to implement COVID-19 rules and restrictions in the future. Whether Ted Cruz’s objection will carry weight in that eventuality is an open question.

The die is being cast. The next Terminator installment may soon be released, a scenario obvious to any thinking person. Unless this maneuver is foreseen, expected, and resolutely thwarted, we are likely to see once again the manipulation of data, the adulteration of science, unreliable medical tests like the SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR, business shutdowns, school closures, masking and social distancing, quarantining, further economic implosion and, in the words of Jeffrey Tucker at the Brownstone Institute, “the symbiotic relationship between government and Big Tech, the demonization of dissent, and the abuse of emergency powers.” And, regrettably, a Democrat victory at the polls.

One recalls H.G. Well’s popular dystopian fiction The Island of Dr. Moreau. Dr. Moreau, a cold and driven man, is engaged in conducting anatomical experiments on men and animals, resulting in a colony of malformed creatures and hybrids, a “Beast Folk.” His monstrous experiments with living creatures oddly mirror Dr. Fauci’s alleged trials with puppies, monkeys, and orphans (earnestly denied by the usual run of Internet “fact-checkers”). As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. writes in The Real Anthony Fauci, such procedures are part of “the many atrocities, approved by Fauci,” a series of “demented and inhumane experiments” performed by a man “who has pushed science into the realm of sadism.”

More to the point, the U.S. under a Democrat administration would resemble a symbolic transposition of Dr. Moreau’s island, now governed by a swamp of moral caricatures, ideological freaks, conscienceless Pharma experimenters and profiteers, compulsive liars and intellectual vacancies who are systematically transforming a once-vigorous population into a nation of compliant servitors, massively low-information voters, novel test subjects and impoverished peons. The virtual deformation of the Republic is the threat we face. If there is no course change and no credible resistance mounted by an awakened public and by responsible members of the political class, the 2022 and 2024 elections will see the Democrats triumph, and the United States of America will have become the island of Dr. Fauci.