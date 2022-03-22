DeSantis Turns the Tables on the Gender-Bending NCAA Women's Swimming Wokesters

We’ve got quite a post-modernist culture war on our hands over transgender issues. Former Navy SEAL and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just went kinetic with fiery remarks about the NCAA.

On Tuesday, DeSantis issued a proclamation announcing that native Sarasota, Fla., athlete Emma Weyant, who swims for the University of Virginia, logged “the fastest time among all women swimmers” at the NCAA championship in the NCAA Division I final over the weekend.

He accused the NCAA of “destroying opportunities for women” and perpetuating “a fraud on the public,” and berated them for “putting ideology ahead of opportunity for women athletes.”

The governor issued a statement with the proclamation saying, “due to the NCAA’s policy allowing men to compete in women’s athletics, she was designated the second-place finisher. To recognize the accomplishments of this outstanding athlete and Floridian, Governor DeSantis issued a proclamation today recognizing Weyant as the best female swimmer in the 500-yard freestyle event.”

By allowing men to compete in women's sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud. In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota's Emma Weyant as the best women's swimmer in the 500y freestyle. pic.twitter.com/tBmFxFE3q6 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 22, 2022

The biological male in the competition, transgender athlete Lia Thomas from the University of Pennsylvania, blew away the competition in the event with a “season-best time of 4 minutes, 33.24 seconds. The race was close until the last 100 yards with Virginia’s Emma Weyant finishing second at 4:34.99,” according to USA Today.

Competitors were told to shut up about the obvious mismatch, but allowing a much larger, muscular, longer male to unfairly compete has hit its nadir with the fans, athletes, and others who know it’s not fair to women athletes.

Before he issued the proclamation, DeSantis said Weyant is “an absolute superstar and she had the fastest time, of any woman in college athletics. Now the NCAA is basically taking efforts to destroy women’s athletics. They’re trying to undermine the integrity of the competition and they’re crowning somebody else the woman’s champion and we think that’s wrong.”

DeSantis signed a law in 2021 disallowing biological males from competing in women’s sports in Florida.

The Florida governor is bucking the trend. Big Tech, Big Media, and their law-making handmaidens have punished people for stating that men aren’t women.

Twitter has censored PJ Media’s own Matt Margolis, Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and The Babylon Bee over Rachel Levine, the Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary who wishes to be a woman.

An Oregon children’s hospital now gives children tips on “tucking” their genitalia and getting into adult sex stores. People who complain are derided as transphobic.

The media oligarchs own the space and they make their rules. In their heads, if men want to dress up and play women, the rest of us must play pretend as well. Social media life is like the long version of the old Kinks song, “Lola,” where “Girls will be boys and boys will be girls, it’s a mixed up, muddled up, shook up world.”

But in the real world with objective truth, there’s this warning in Isaiah 5:19-20 which says “They even mock the Holy One of Israel and dare the Lord to punish them … They say that what is right is wrong and what is wrong is right; that black is white and white is black; bitter is sweet and sweet is bitter.”

The Golden Rule still applies. Be as nice to others as you’d want to be treated.

But it doesn’t mean you have to play pretend with them and neither should it signify that people who refuse to play along should be punished.