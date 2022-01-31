The Morning Briefing: Reminder—Some Teachers Are Truly Horrible People

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Go with your gut if you ever get the feeling that your neighbors are doing weird things with canned green beans.

Before we get to today’s main topic can we discuss the 800 lb gorilla in the Joe Rogan/Neil Young/Spotify room? Neil Young’s singing voice sounds like one of Dr. Mengele’s heirs is performing experiments on a ferret that hasn’t been given anesthesia.

Hey hey, my my, nobody wants to hear a ferret cry.

One of the most persistent leftist narrative myths is that of the saintly teacher. We have been repeatedly assured by the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media that all educators in America have halos we can’t see and deserve to be paid kajillions of dollars more per year. Now, I do know a lot of great teachers but I’ve happened upon some who were absolute garbage too.

Maybe teaching is like every other profession: there’s plenty of both good and bad to go around.

Today, we focus on some of the bad.

Like, terrorist bad, to begin with.

Robert has the story:

Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, a schoolteacher from Overbook, Kan., has been accused of organizing and leading an all-female battalion of jihadis for the Islamic State (ISIS). The Department of Justice announced Friday that Fluke-Ekren has been charged with “providing and conspiring to provide material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.” She was caught in Syria and was scheduled to appear Monday at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va. It’s not your average career trajectory for a Kansas schoolteacher, but Fluke-Ekren, who also went by “Allison Elizabeth Brooks,” “Allison Ekren,” “Umm Mohammed al-Amriki” (that is, the mother of Muhammad the American), “Umm Mohammed,” and “Umm Jabril,” seems to have been a true believer. She “traveled to Syria several years ago for the purpose of committing or supporting terrorism.” While she was in Syria, Fluke-Ekren kept herself busy by putting together a battalion of female ISIS jihadis, known as the Khatiba Nusaybah. This wasn’t exactly a knitting circle: the women trained to fire AK-47s as well as use hand grenades and even suicide belts. In her spare time, Fluke-Ekren trained children in all this as well.

Imagine the field trips she would have preferred to take her students on.

Robert points out that there isn’t a clear explanation as to how Fluke-Ekren made the transition to “The Terrorist Next Door.” We can be sure, however, that if she’d been outed as a Republican the FBI would be doing a deep dive into the roots of her radicalization.

Over at HotAir, my colleague Jazz Shaw has a post about one New York teacher’s horrendous response to the funeral procession for slain detective Jason Rivera:

Unfortunately, not everyone was feeling the spirit of paying tribute to the life of the officer who was murdered during a cowardly ambush. One New York City public school teacher took to Instagram and posted a suggestion that someone might want to take a vehicle and plow into the sea of police officers. Christopher Flanigan, a math teacher in Brooklyn, received an immediate response and is probably wishing he’d kept his opinions to himself about now.

Anybody who thinks that whack-job leftists teachers like this refrain from letting their personal opinions get passed along to their students is delusional. This lunatic has no doubt let his biases bleed all over the curriculum.

Last night, The New York Post reported that Flanigan was fired for his insane oversharing. He probably won’t be unemployed for long though. That kind of thinking really isn’t outside of the mainstream for modern educators.

Finally, our sister site Twitchy had a story about American Federation of Teachers head commie Randi Weingarten trying to cover up the fact that she called parents who disagree with her “racists.” Comrade Randi was irked that the parents had the audacity to want to recall elected officials.

While not all teachers are awful people, the same can’t be said for the union higher-ups. They’re evil. As I wrote a full year ago, COVID has exposed them for the garbage human beings that they are, especially Weingarten.

Something else I’ve written about a lot is the need for the Republican party to prioritize school choice as an issue.

Now more than ever.

Everything Isn’t Awful

When the diet allows a treat snack pic.twitter.com/ASmYAMxxle — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) January 28, 2022

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. CNN Tries to Memory-Hole Ukraine President Telling Biden to ‘Calm Down’

Kansas Schoolteacher Joins ISIS, Plots Jihad Massacres in U.S., Leads All-Female Terrorist Battalion

Let the Genocide Games Begin!

Whistleblower at T-Mobile Releases Internal Emails: Get Jabbed or Get Lost!

Thousands of Truckers and Ordinary Canadians Gather on Parliament Hill to Protest Mandates

Ugh, this year already. Howard Hesseman, Who Played Dr. Johnny Fever on ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ Dies at 81

[WATCH] Russell Brand Calls Out Fake News Media for Convoy Protest Blackout, Goes Viral

Barry Manilow Denies Joining Neil Young in Laughable Spotify Battle Over Joe Rogan Podcast

DC Comics’ Bisexual Climate Change-Fighting Superman Is Kryptonite to Sales

Biased CNN Reporter Uses the Word ‘Lie’ 19 Times in Propaganda Piece About 2020 Election

Border Patrol Agents in ‘Heated’ Exchange With Leadership While Mayorkas Watches

Police Officers Attacked in Five States in the Last Week: What Gives?

National Governors Association Chair Asa Hutchison Thinks GOP Should Move On From Trump

Elon Musk Responds to Conservative Commentator’s Suggestion That He Should Start His Own Media Platforms or University

Big Justin Is Watching You, Truckers

Substack Has the Right Anti-Censorship Philosophy, But Do They Have the Right Technology?

Key Pennsylvania Democrats Decline the Honor of Appearing With Biden During His Visit

West Coast, Messed Coast™ – Where Do We Get Our Reputation Back? – Edition

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Keep on Truckin’, Working Class Rebels

Democrats Decline to Offer Endorsement for Key Open Senate Seat

Justin Trudeau Has Fled Due to ‘Security Concerns’ Arising Out of Peaceful Protests

Cotton Says GOP Will Refrain from Launching ‘Grotesque Smear Campaigns’ Against SCOTUS Nominee

Oh. Meghan and Harry Insert Themselves Into the Spotify-Rogan Controversy

The Hypocrisy of the Left Knows No Bounds, as School Reveals New ‘Banned Words’ List

WATCH: California Shop Owner Defends Property During ‘Smash and Grab’ Attempt

Tacoma business leaders demand city address crime

2A groups’ assault on California’s non-privacy law

Constitutional Carry bill faces first test in Alabama

Is the DNC Chairman looking for an exit door as the midterm elections approach?

Has the UFO community become a political movement? Some advice from a veteran political operative

Fake vax card scam on Long Island really racked up the big bucks

NY Times reporter says media should spend time ‘thinking about why so many people trust Joe Rogan instead of us’

‘Shut the f**k up and admit you were WRONG’: Adam Carolla has BRUTAL words for Bill Maher’s audience NOW clapping for ‘normalcy’

New York Post: Black Lives Matter transferred millions to a Canadian charity run by the wife of its co-founder

VIP

‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #28: SCOTUS Speculation While Enjoying Stiff Manhattans

VodakPundit, Part Deux. Ranking the Bond Movies: Part 005 (Shaken and Stirring)

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 83: A Spicy Scolding to Save America

60 Years of Bond Theme Songs, Part 005 of 007

Not Content with Destroying U.S. Economy, Biden Now Destroying Ukrainian Economy

You’re Not Going to Believe How Much Money George Soros Is Pouring Into the Midterms

Congress Nears Deal on ‘Heavy’ Russia Sanctions

Why Bill Maher’s Rants Against the Left Are Important

Around the Interwebz

Cheslie Kryst Dies: Miss USA 2019 And ‘Extra’ Correspondent Was 30

Have Babe Ruth Teach Your Kids How to Pitch

Roland Emmerich Confronted David Benioff About the Ending of Game of Thrones

Bee Me

Democrats Clarify They're Only Pro-Choice About Killing Kids, Not About Where They Attend School https://t.co/WV2eZXrF4e — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 30, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

#RIP Howard Hesseman. What a show this was. It doesn’t get talked about enough as one of the great sitcoms of all time.