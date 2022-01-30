Biased CNN Reporter Uses the Word "Lie" 19 Times in Propaganda Piece About 2020 Election

A CNN reporter who claims to be a fact-checker extraordinaire used the word “lie” 19 times in a news item about the 2020 election. The heavy-handed use of the loaded word occurred in reporter Daniel Dale’s piece about social media not being censorial enough for his liking.

“Twitter says it has quit taking action against lies about the 2020 election” blairs Dale’s headline. The very first sentence reads “Twitter quit taking action to try to limit the spread of lies about the 2020 election, the company said on Friday — a day after another social media platform, YouTube, removed a Republican congressman’s campaign ad because it included a 2020 lie.” It is generally considered poor writing style to use the same word more than once within the same sentence. Even so, Dale uses his pet word yet again in the very next sentence, when he whines that “…Twitter has not been enforcing its ‘civic integrity policy’ in relation to lies about the 2020 election.”

As a literary device, repetition is used to emphasize or persuade the reader that a word or phrase is true. Dale’s piece is positively brainwash-y as it seeks to program readers to recognize any wrongthink that slips past the social media censors as a LIE!

What wrongthink is the righteous fact-checker so concerned about? Any belief, suspicion, or — God forbid — evidence that the 2020 Election was less than immaculate. For example, Dale is dismayed that a Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Missouri Rep. Billy Long, whose ad was banned by YouTube, is still permitted to exist on Facebook and television ad space. In the despised ad, Long utters the forbidden phrase “democrats rigged the election.”

To paraphrase a Democrat standard bearer, the truth of Long’s assertion depends on what the meaning of the word “rig” is. Merriam Webster says it means “to manipulate or control usually by deceptive or dishonest means: rig an election.”

Is it deceptive to censor a story about a candidate’s son’s laptop turning up with damning evidence of the entire family’s corruption? Hard to argue otherwise.

Is it manipulative to change duly passed election laws and suppress challenges in order to bypass election security and integrity best practices? Most Americans think so.

Almost a year ago, Time published its jaw-dropping brag about how Big Left came together to manipulate the 2020 election and ensure a Biden “victory.”

Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears. They executed national public-awareness campaigns that helped Americans understand how the vote count would unfold over days or weeks, preventing Trump’s conspiracy theories and false claims of victory from getting more traction. After Election Day, they monitored every pressure point to ensure that Trump could not overturn the result.

Yup. Sounds like a rigged system to me.

In Dale’s CNN bio, he is described as “the first journalist to fact-check every false statement from President Donald Trump.” No bias there, folks. In his Twitter bio, he says he is “fact-checking the president and others.” Now we’re getting somewhere: perhaps Dale fact-checks President Biden with the same zeal?

In fact, Dale recently examined Biden’s honesty record in a piece called “Fact check: A look at Biden’s first year in false claims.” But don’t get your hopes up. Guess what word doesn’t appear a single time in the article?

“Lie.”

While Dale does admit some white lies that Biden told when he got carried away once or twice, these are actually only “false claims,” “prompted by a decision to ad-lib rather than stick to a prepared text, resulting in easily avoidable questions about his honesty.” Phew! We are all so relieved to learn that our current White House occupant is not a “liar,” “[u]nlike his uniquely dishonest predecessor.”

Do Dale and his ilk approve of allowing politicians to mention actual facts regarding the 2020 Election? Such as the fact that, two weeks ago, a Wisconsin judge ruled that the new ballot boxes Democrats placed (mostly in their favored locales) were illegal? Or how about the fact that last week, a Pennsylvania court found that the state’s 2020 mail-in voting law was unconstitutional? May politicians mention the fact that Biden was declared the winner of both of these states by fewer than the number of votes recently declared to be illegitimate?

Leftist reporters like Dale seem to think that, if they refuse to allow Americans to openly discuss and resolve issues such as the distrust caused by the glaring irregularities and destruction of safeguards in the last election, we will just forget about it. Perhaps Dale, who is Canadian, doesn’t understand how much Americans value freedom of speech. But we know that the only way to mend problems like the ones caused by the massive Election 2020 irregularities is to examine, discuss, and fix them openly.

Or maybe these leftists just don’t want the issues fixed.